Donald Trump Sues E. Jean Carroll For Defamation, After The S*xual Abuse Trial

After a federal jury found Trump accountable for s*xually abusing Carroll but not raping her, the former president countersued Carroll, claiming that Carroll owes him damages and a retraction for asserting she was raped.
Trump’s legal team submitted documentation on Tuesday demanding that Carroll retract many statements and pay unspecified compensatory and punitive damages to Trump.
Trump was found responsible by a jury last month in a legal case for defamation and s*xual assault of Carroll in the 1990s. Carroll was granted permission by a New York judge earlier this month to revise her defamation claim against Trump, enabling her to ask for further compensation after already receiving a $5 million judgment.
Just In: Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against E Jean Carroll for Defamation after she claimed on CNN after the trial that he raped her even though the Jury in the civil trial did not find evidence of Rape.
The defense team for the former president used remarks Carroll made in a CNN interview after the jury’s decision. Carroll allegedly answered, among other things, “Oh yes he did, oh yes he did,” when Carroll was questioned about the jury’s verdict that she had not been raped.
Alina Habba and Michael T. Madaio, Trump’s attorneys, claimed that the writer “made these statements knowing each of them were false or with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity.” The former president has long used the legal principle of “eye for an eye.”
In response to Trump’s complaint, Carroll’s lawyer, Robbie Kaplan, said in a statement that “Trump’s filing is thus nothing more than his latest attempt to avoid accountability for what a jury has already decided to be his defamation of E Jean Carroll. But that accountability is about to come whether he likes it or not.”
