Donovan McNabb Net Worth: What Did This Footballer Do To Amass Such A Huge Fortune?

Donovan McNabb Net Worth: The American football quarterback Donovan Jamal McNabb spent the majority of his thirteen-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Before he made it to the NFL, he starred in both football and basketball at Syracuse.
McNabb was taken second overall by the Eagles in the 1999 NFL Draft and spent the first eleven years of his career there. He also spent time with the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings.
Contents
Early Life Of McNabb
The 25th of November, 1976, was the day Donovan McNabb was born in Chicago. He attended Mount Carmel High School and starred in football there as a teen. He was a key player who paved the way for his team to beat Wheaton Central and win the state championship in 1991.
McNabb won the Chicago Prep Bowl as a senior while captaining his team to victory. Not only was he a star football player in high school, but he also was a standout on the track and field team.
McNabb attended Syracuse University with financial support from the football team. After sitting out his freshman year as a redshirt, he went on to start every game for his school, helping them to a 35-14 record. His 96-yard touchdown pass completion is the longest in Orange Bowl history.
And so, McNabb was honored as the best newcomer in the Big East. A new record for total yards in a season was set by him during his junior year: 2,892. McNabb led Syracuse to the Orange Bowl as a senior while also setting a school record with 22 touchdown passes in a season. For the Heisman Trophy that year (1998), he was a top contender.
Related Articles:
- Andy Dalton Net Worth: How Rich Is The Famous NFL Star In 2022?
- Elon Musk’s Net Worth Drops Below $200 Billion After He Sells $3.95 Billion In Tesla Shares
Career Of Mcnabb
McNabb’s name has to come up in conversations about great quarterbacks in NFL history. When the 1999 draught was held, he was chosen second overall and went on to have a successful career. From 1999 to 2009, McNabb started games at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.
His first season in the NFL was with the Redskins in 2010, and his second was with the Vikings. A total of five NFL East Division titles were won by the Eagles under McNabb’s tenure, including four in a row.
Source: USA Today
In 2008, he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl and became the franchise leader in passing attempts, completions, and touchdown passes. He had a great touchdown-to-interception ratio (234 TDs to 117 INTs).
In 2011, he asked for and received permission to leave the team. At the time, he was said to be considering offers from the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs, and his hometown Chicago Bears.
McNabb became an analyst for the NFL Network in 2012. In the year following, he joined Fox Sports Live as an analyst. It wasn’t until a few years later that it was announced that McNabb would join Dick Stockton in the broadcast booth as a color commentator.
Personal Life Of Donovan
McNabb married his college girlfriend Roxie Nurse in 2003. Alexis, born September 23, 2004, twins Sariah and Donovan Jr., born 2008, and Devin James, born 2009. The family lives in Moorestown, NJ, and Chandler, AZ.
Moreover, McNabb, who has a BS in speech communication from Syracuse University, was named to its board of trustees in 2002. He is one of its youngest trustees. McNabb is a MODe Sports Nutrition athlete partner and advisor.
In addition, He played reserve guard for Syracuse. McNabb played against Antoine Walker in the 1996 NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament national championship game.
Let’s go princess. Keep grinding away https://t.co/8nW8DQ8Jtq
— Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) November 15, 2022
Donovan is Nurse’s brother-in-law. McNabb is the uncle of Darnell Nurse, the seventh overall choice by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Kia Nurse, a professional basketball player with the Phoenix Mercury, and Sarah Nurse, a member of Canada’s women’s hockey team at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Moreover, He served one day in jail for a 2013 DUI in Maricopa County, Arizona.
Furthermore, He was arrested for DUI in Gilbert, Arizona, on June 28, 2015. He pleaded guilty and received 90 days in jail and house arrest. He was fined $6,000 and given 30 hours of community service. On November 30, 2015, he paid his fine and began serving time. McNabb finished his 18-day jail sentence and 72-day house arrest on December 18.
Additionally, McNabb founded the Donovan McNabb Fund in 2000 to improve diabetes awareness. Diabetes awareness has been raised through the charity.
Records Made By McNabb
The NFL’s all-time list
Two games against the New York Giants (November 28 and December 5) and the Green Bay Packers (December 5) account for 24 consecutive pass completions, which is a franchise record.
In the history of the National Football League, he is the first quarterback to achieve this feat.
Donovan McNabb Net Worth
Donovan McNabb Net Worth as of writing this article is $30 million after retiring from the sport. He spent the majority of his 13 years (1999-2010) in the National Football League with the Philadelphia Eagles.
He guided the team to eight postseason berths, five division titles in the NFC East, five trips to the NFC title game, and Super Bowl XXXIX. McNabb also has the distinction of becoming only the fourth quarterback in NFL history to have over 30,000 passing yards, 200 passing touchdowns, 3,000 rushing yards, and 20 rushing touchdowns.
You May Also Like: