Dover Man Killed, Assault Weapons Found During Search

A man was reportedly shot and murdered outside of his home in Dover, and a check of the premises after the incident revealed two guns designed to look like assault rifles, along with additional weapons and drugs.
Police in Dover, Delaware, have determined that a deceased person is a 29-year-old man named Walter Pereira. They claim that he was shot outside the residence early on Thursday morning.
At 3:42 in the morning, the police were notified that a shooting had occurred on Forest Creek Drive. Pereira was discovered lying on the ground and suffering from gunshot wounds when police and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene.
He was taken to the hospital, where it was determined that he had passed away.
During the search of the residence, the following firearms were located: an AK-47 rifle, an AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, a KBI Inc handgun, a Springfield Armory 9mm handgun, and a Freedom Arms handgun.
29-year-old Walter Pereira was fatally shot outside his home in Dover. A man has been arrested but investigation is ongoing.
a revolver with a caliber of 22 rounds, 2,130.4 grams of marijuana, 914 doses of M/30 oxycodone pills, 27 grams of methamphetamine, 6.38 grams of cocaine, 30 doses of LSD, $7,186, and other pieces of drug paraphernalia was found at the individual’s residence.
Rayvaughn Jones, age 29, who resided with Pereira, was taken into custody without a fuss, and he is being charged with a total of thirteen offenses.
The investigation is still taking on at this time. Anyone who has information is urged to get in touch with the Dover Police Department by calling (302) 736-7130 or by using the database maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers.
