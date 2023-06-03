Downtown Kansas City Man Shot and Killed Saturday Morning

Police say that early Saturday morning, a guy was shot and killed in Kansas City.
A shooting was reported at 16th Street and Grand Boulevard at 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. This area is near the Crossroads District.
Becchina said that when the cops got to the scene, they found the victim hurt in a parking lot. The guy was taken to the hospital by emergency services, where he was pronounced dead.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Kansas City police responded to a deadly shooting near the Crossroads District early Saturday morning. https://t.co/CQYKcWYViL
— The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) June 3, 2023
People in the area who heard gunshots and ran over to help the victim told the cops about it. They called 911 after that.
That night, a part of Grand Boulevard was closed while cops worked at the scene. The police are still looking for proof.
Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information sent to the TIPS hotline anonymously.
