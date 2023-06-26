DPS Puts Kidnapping Suspect in Dallas on “10 Most Wanted” List, Offers Prize

Leonard Lamar Neal, of Dallas, is now one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety. Neal is wanted for questioning in the recent kidnapping of two children in Dallas.

On June 11th, a girl aged 7 and a boy aged 9 were kidnapped from their home in south Dallas. Neal is the prime suspect, according to the police. The two youngsters were located, but Neal remains missing.

Among other crimes, he is suspected of kidnapping. He has been arrested before for serious crimes like assault and robbery. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Neal is 150 pounds and 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

He’s inked all over, including his neck, ear, and arm. The DPS has issued a bulletin stating that he is armed and dangerous. A reward of $10,000 has been offered for information leading to his capture.

Call 800-252-TIPS (8477), the state’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, if you have any information. The DPS website and Facebook page both include online tip submission options.

