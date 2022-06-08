Dr Dre Net Worth, Career, Personal Life, And All You Need To Know

Dr. Dre is the stage name of American rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur Andre Romelle Young, born on February 18, 1965. Aside from co-founding and co-owning Beats Electronics and Aftermath Entertainment, he was also the president of Death Row Records and co-founded and co-owned Aftermath Entertainment before that.

In 1985, Dr. Dre joined the World Class Wreckin’ Cru, which led to his break-out stardom with N.W.A., a gangsta rap group. The group was a pioneer in the use of explicit hip-hop songs to describe the brutality of life on the streets. A type of hip hop called West Coast G-funk was popularised by Dre in the early 1990s, with synthesizers at the heart of the sound, along with slow, heavy beats.

Early Life

On February 18, 1965, he was given the name Andre Romelle Young. When Dre was a kid growing up in South Central Los Angeles, hip-hop was just beginning to take off. Dre began his career as a DJ while still a teen, frequenting clubs throughout Los Angeles to hone his skills. He joined World Class Wreckin’ Cru, an electro-hip hop act, in 1984.

Dr. Dre joined Eazy-N.W.A. E’s rap group after meeting fellow rapper Ice Cube. Straight Outta Compton” was released in 1988 by Eazy-E and Jerry Heller’s Ruthless Records. “Straight Outta Compton” would go on to become one of the most important albums in hip history, hop’s earning it a double-platinum certification and a place in music history.

He quit NWA in 1989 because of a dispute with Jerry Heller and Eazy-E about royalty payments, which resulted in his departure. Dr. Dre and Eazy-E had a tumultuous relationship. Upon his departure from the band in 1991, he joined forces with Suge Knight to form Death Row Records. Dr. Dre’s debut solo album, “The Chronic,” came out in 1992.

The album went on to sell 6 million copies worldwide, making it one of the most popular and well-produced hip-hop albums ever. Billboard’s Top 200 charted the album at number three; less than a year later, it reached multi-platinum. For the song “Let Me Ride,” the album won Dr. Dre a Grammy for Best Rap Performance. Tupac, Snoop Dogg, and Warren G were all clients of Dre’s at Death Row Records while he was there (who is also his step-brother).

Dr. Dre departed Death Row in 1996 because he was fed up with the company’s frequent legal battles and disputes. He renounced his rights to the company’s back catalog and his position in it. After leaving Death Row, Dr. Dre claimed that he had walked away with $50 million. Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent were all signed to his Aftermath Entertainment label, which he soon formed.

Aftermath Entertainment was sold to Interscope Records for $52 million in 2001.

Beats By Dre and Sale to Apple

After complaining about the poor quality of his music on Apple’s plastic Airbus headphones, Dr. Dre met with Interscope Chairman Jimmy Iovine in 2006. During the meeting, he made the following observation: “It’s a shame when someone steals my song. It’s yet another thing that robs me of the sense of accomplishment I’ve achieved.” Jimmy and Dre had made up their minds to start their own headphone company at the end of the meeting.

The first Beats by Dr. Dre Studio headphones went on sale in July 2008, thanks to a joint venture with Monster Cable. HTC paid $309 million for 50.1% of Beats in August 2010, valuing the company at about $618 million. A quarter of HTC’s share in Jimmy and Dre was retained when HTC sold half of its stake to them for $150 million in July 2012.

For $265 million, HTC returned to Jimmy and Dre the final 25 percent of its stock in September of that year. Carlyle Group, a private equity group, invested $500 million in Beats at the same time. For the first time, Beats was valued at $1 billion. It was announced in January 2014 that Beats Music, the company’s subscription music service will go live.

After weeks of speculation, Apple confirmed on May 28, 2014, that it was purchasing Beats by Dre for $3 billion. This acquisition would cost the tech giant $2.6 billion in cash and stock, with Apple footing the entire tab. Both Dr. Dre and Jimmy each held a quarter of Beats at the time of the sale. Before taxes, their stakes totaled $750 million; after taxes, they amounted to approximately $500 million. In one year, the Carlyle Group made $1 billion.

Dr. Dre Career Earnings By Year

2007 – $20 million

2008 – $15 million

2009 – $13 million

2010 – $17 million

2011 – $14 million

2012 – $110 million

2013 – $40 million

2014 – $620 million

2015 – $33 million

2016 – $41 million

2017 – $34.5 million

2018 – $35 million

Total: $992.5 million

Personal Life

Cassandra Joy Greene, who was 15 at the time, was Dre’s girlfriend at the time of the birth of their son in 1981. Rapper Hood Surgeon is the stage name of Curtis, their son, who goes by the stage name of Hood Surgeon. When he was in his twenties, he is said to have met his father for the first time.

La Tanya Danielle Young was Dre’s second kid, born in 1983.

Andre Young Jr. was born to Dre and Jenita Porter in 1988 and was given his father’s surname. Andre died of a heroin overdose in August 2008, and his death was widely publicized.

A kid named Marcel was born to Dr. Dre and singer Michelle in 1990.

Until Nicole Young filed for divorce in 2020, Dre and Nicole Young had been married since 1996. True, a male, and Truly, a daughter, are the couple’s children. There was no prenuptial agreement when she filed for divorce in June 2020, thus she could be entitled to a large share of his fortune.

Dr. Dre’s Net Worth

For the year 2022’s estimated net worth of $820 million, Dr. Dre ranks 3rd among the world’s richest rappers.

Dr. Dre is a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur from the United States of America. In the 1980s, he worked as a producer for the rap group N.W.A. before going solo and starting his own company.

A few years ago, he sold his brand ‘Beats By Dr. Dre’ to Apple for $3 billion, making him one of the most successful hip-hop musicians in history!

