Dr. Stone Season 3 Release Date: What Can Be Expecting From It?

Dr. Stone Season 3 is much awaited by the fans. Serialization of the Dr. Stone anime and manga started in March 2017. Following the release of an anime adaptation, the series’ stratospheric ascent to prominence has been accompanied by a frenzy of fan interest that has been reflected in spirited discussions and debates across a range of online groups, including Reddit and others.
Following the release of the second season last year, fans are eagerly awaiting information regarding the third season’s start date. To the joy of fans, an original video animation (OVA) will also likely be released before the end of the year. According to what we already know about Dr. Stone Season 3:
Dr. Stone Season 3 Release Date
The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Dr. Stone: New World (Season 3) anime was shown earlier today on a stage at Jump Festa ’23 devoted to the series in anticipation of the season’s April 2023 broadcast date. A brand-new character was revealed alongside Ryusui in an anime teaser picture last week. Maaya Sakamoto will assume the role of Francois.
BURNOUT SYNDROMES was supposed to perform, but they had to postpone it at the last minute. They were caught on camera singing their hit song “Good Morning, World.” Yusuke Kobayashi, Ryota Suzuki, Gen Sato, and Kengo Kawanishi were present for the event, and Maaya Sakamoto recorded a message. She gave an explanation of her mysterious new protagonist.
Before it was cancelled on March 7, 2022, the Dr. STONE manga by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi ran for five years. You can find the 232 chapters that have been published on VIZ or MANGA Plus. VIZ provides a synopsis of the story:
All of humanity was terrified by a bright burst of light one fateful day. High school student Taiju wakes up after several millennia and discovers himself adrift in a world of statues. He’s not alone, though! His pal Senku, a scientific enthusiast, has been operating for a few months and has a big idea in mind: to use science to jump-start society!
A total of 24 episodes made up the first season of the Dr. Stone anime, which debuted in the summer of 2019’s anime season. The second season, Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, debuted in the first month of 2021.
Dr. Stone Season 3 Story
For a very long period, Taiju Ooki had been holding his emotions inside but had never spoken them. He was about to admit his feelings for Yuzuri Ogawa and let go. However, just as he was about to confess, a brilliant green light appeared out of nowhere, turning everything alive into stone.
When Taiju awakens, even after thousands of years, he still appears confused. When he turned back, he discovered that he was surrounded by trees and lush meadows and that the modern world was no longer there.
He did find one who had also awoke, but the rest were remained stone. Taiju’s friend Senku is a science enthusiast who has been aware for some time (a couple of months). Taiju was informed by Senku that he would revive civilisation through science.
They were a powerful team thanks to Taiju’s skill in combat and Senku’s brains. The two immediately devised a method to liberate individuals who had become frozen.
Even though everything started out well, many people who finally awoke from their slumber disagreed with Senku’s goals and values. Nobody knows how or from where the flashing green light came as this is happening. Continue reading to learn what season 3 will bring.
What Dr. Stone Season 3 Fans Can Expect
For fans, Dr. Stone probably modifies the Age of Exploration story. In order to understand more about the enigmatic light that turned people into stone, Senku and his comrades will probably set out on a maritime voyage. It will be fascinating to see what innovative ideas the team has in store for the upcoming season.
