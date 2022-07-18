Dr. Stone Season 3 Title Revealed, Set to Premiere Spring 2023

Even though “Dr. Stone” may be the name of a podiatrist to some, he’s one of the most beloved characters in anime. “Dr. Stone” is based on the manga, which takes place thousands of years in the future after a mysterious event turned almost all of humanity to stone. Senku, a smart teen, gets resurrected one day. When they’re not fighting for their life against lions and deadly gases, he and his old friend Taiju team together to find a solution to restore the rest of humanity.

However, it doesn’t necessarily have to make sense when the story is so compelling. There are still many unanswered questions after the first two seasons, but a new trailer for Season 3 has confirmed that much more will be revealed in the third season. Here are some things to look forward to in “Dr. Stone’s” upcoming third season.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Plot

In the “Dr. Stone” Season 3 trailer, you may have thought you’d stumbled across an episode of “One Piece,” but rest assured, the teaser was only signaling that Senku and his buddies will be embarking on an oceanic journey. Following the manga’s “Age of Exploration” chapter, ComicBook.com claims that the anime will adapt it. To find out more about what caused humanity to become stone, they build the magnificent ship Perseus and sail the world. There are many more inventions that they come up with along the way to assist them to get humanity back on track.

Now in its fourth year and showing no indications of stopping any time soon, the manga has been continuing strong since 2017. Writer Riichiro Inagaki said in an interview with Anime News Network: “So I’m not sure what happens at the conclusion, but that’s not necessarily relevant to the tale. Although we have a basic idea of how the story will conclude, this trip has taken us three steps forward and two steps back at times, but I’m eager to see it through to the end. I can assure you, though, that I will never extend it only for the benefit of the company.”

The third season of “Dr. Stone” may not be the last, but we’re confident that fans will be able to look forward to more seasons to come.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Cast

In Season 3 of “Dr. Stone,” the voice cast for both dubs is likely to remain mostly unchanged. With Yûsuke Kobayashi (Food Wars) as Senku and Makoto Furukawa as Taiju in the Japanese dub, that should work out well enough Fullmetal Alchemist’s Aaron Dismuke has voiced Senku in the English dub, while Ricco Fajardo has portrayed Taiju (“Sky Wizard Academy”).

Manami Numakura, Gen Satô, and Ayumu Murase are among the other Japanese voice actors who could reprise their roles for “Dr. Stone” Season 3. Brandon McInnis, Felecia Angelle, and Brittany Lauda have all done recurring roles as English voice actors. However, viewers may anticipate seeing and hearing a slew of new people, since Season 3 appears to be taking our heroes into uncharted territory (both figuratively).

Dr. Stone season 3 has already been confirmed by Crunchyroll, an online anime streaming company. When the Shonen Jump Festa in 2022 was announced, Dr. Stone was one of the numerous series that was expected to make a huge statement. And according to the announcements, Dr. Stone will return in a special episode (Dr. Stone: Ryusui) and Dr. Stone Season 3 will be released somewhere in 2023.

This is exhilarating! 🧪 Dr. STONE Special Episode – RYUSUI airs in 2022 and Dr. STONE Season 3 comes to Crunchyroll in 2023! 🧪 pic.twitter.com/xuMUCORMWo — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) December 19, 2021

Dr. Stone Season 3 Trailer

If all goes according to plan, the third season of Dr. Stone will premiere somewhere in the summer of 2022. On Crunchyroll, they’ll be available as well.

More anime trailers and announcements may be revealed at Jump Festa 2022, so keep an eye out for updates. Here’s a look at the newest trailer:

