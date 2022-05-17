Drake Net Worth : Find Out How A Rapper Built His Wealth

Acclaimed Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham (born October 24, 1986) is a multi-talented performer. Before signing with Young Money Entertainment, Drake gained notoriety as Jimmy Brooks in the CTV teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001–08). He then turned to music, releasing the 2006 debut mixtape Room for Improvement before going on to record the 2007 mixtape Comeback Season and the 2009 mixtape So Far Gone.

Early Life Of Drake

On October 24, 1986, Aubrey Graham was born in Toronto, Ontario. In Toronto, Drake was raised by his mother after his parents divorced when he was just five years old. After his divorce, his father, a drummer, relocated to Memphis in search of a job.

As a result of his mother being Jewish, Drake went to a Jewish day school and had a Bar Mitzvah ceremony. When Drake was in school, he was frequently bullied because of his race and religion, and he eventually dropped out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Read More:

Drake’s Contract With Universal Music Group

A “long-term worldwide collaboration” that includes “recorded music to music publishing, cinema, television, and branding” was revealed by Universal Music Group on its Q1 earnings call in May 2022. In a handful of his songs, Drake has hinted at this deal. “360 upfront” was the phrase he used in a song about signing a contract. Universal’s statement has led others to believe that this lyric means that he was paid $360 million upfront. The deal’s value has been quoted at $400 million or higher by other sources. Even before Drake signed, the corporation was raking in $50 million a year in royalties from his song collection alone.

If the transaction was worth $400 million, Drake would have received an upfront payment of $200 million after taxes, if the deal was indeed worth $400 million.

Mainstream Success

“Thank Me Later” was Drake’s first studio album, released on June 15, 2010. In both Canada and the United States, the album debuted at the top of the charts. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 100, R&B/Hip Hop, and US Rap charts in the United States. The RIAA eventually awarded it Platinum status.

“Take Care,” his follow-up album from 2011, debuted at number one in a slew of nations and went on to be certified six times platinum.

In the years that have followed, every album has gone four times platinum.

It’s no secret that Drake is one of hip-most hop’s most successful and influential figures. Musicians such as Kanye West, Eminem, and Jay-Z have collaborated with him on a variety of projects. Many honors have been bestowed upon Drake. More than 180 major honors, including four Grammys, have been bestowed to him as of this writing.

Each of Drake’s concerts brings in around $1 million in revenue.

Drake’s Real Estate Investments

In 2012, Drake paid $7.7 million for the YOLO Estate in Hidden Hills, California, one of many homes he owns across the world. A year earlier, in 2009, the house had been listed for $27 million on the market. A “Lagoon-like” swimming pool suitable for any luxury resort can be found on the 12,000 square foot mansion and 2,000 square foot party house on the site, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This exclusive cul-de-sac is worth tens of millions of dollars now, and Drake paid $15 million over six years to acquire two nearby properties to establish it.

There are another two properties that Drake owns in Toronto, one of which is a condo.

Read More:

What does Drake do with the money he makes?

While Drake has worked hard to gain his riches, his extravagant spending habits reveal that he has a strong preference for the finer things in life rather than the necessities.

Real estate is where he spends most of his money. Drake purchased a Hidden Hills, California, mansion for $7.7 million.

Drake has amassed an impressive collection of one-of-a-kind automobiles. He is a fan of rare and extreme automobiles. He imports and customizes all of his vehicles.

He owns a Boeing 767 jet aircraft. Customized with Drake’s own “Air Drake” emblem. The jet has a market value of $185,000,000.

Another luxury expense for Drake is jewelry, which he enjoys a great deal. The owl logo that he uses for his fashion label has appeared on a variety of pieces of jewelry. There are several $100,000 custom-made necklaces owned by Drake.

Drake Net Worth

Drake is a Canadian-born actor, producer, and rapper who has a net worth of 250 million dollars. Drake is consistently one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. Before becoming a massive rap superstar, Drake was a child actor who appeared in the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. Since first gaining mainstream success, Drake has earned more than $430 million in his career before taxes and lifestyle costs.

Between June 2017 and June 2018, Drake earned $45 million. In 2017 he earned a total of $95 million. Between June 2018 and June 2019, he earned $75 million. In the following 12-month period he earned $50 million. Scroll down for a full year-by-year breakdown of Drake’s annual earnings.