Drew Carey Net Worth: Is He Still In Live With Nicole Jaracz?

Drew Carey Early Life

Born on May 23, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio, Drew Allison Carey is the youngest of three children. When he was only eight years old, his dad suddenly died of a heart attack.

He attended and graduated from James Ford Rhodes High School, where he was a trumpet player in the school’s marching band, in 1975. The following three years were spent at Kent State University.

where he was dismissed twice for poor academic performance before dropping out and joining the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1980. He spent six years in Ohio as a Marine field radio operator.

In 1985, he started his career as a comedian after a friend named David Lawrence suggested he check out library books on humor writing.

He won an open mic competition in 1986 and has been the host of the Cleveland Comedy Club ever since. There followed several years of his performing in Cleveland and Los Angeles comedy clubs.

Drew Carey Career

After making appearances on shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and “Late Night with David Letterman,” Carey became a household name in the comedy world with the airing of his first stand-up comedy special,

“Drew Carey: Human Cartoon,” on Showtime in 1994, which also earned him a CableACE Award for Best Writing. With his breakthrough in stand-up, he was cast in minor roles in films and TV shows like “Coneheads” (1993) and “The Good Life” (1994).

The plot of “The Drew Carey Show,” a sitcom about a fictionalized version of Carey, was conceived by Carey and writer Bruce Helford. In September 1995, ABC aired the pilot episode.

Its first few seasons did quite well in the ratings, but the show was ultimately canceled owing to dwindling viewership and rising production costs (about $3 million per episode). There were 233 episodes spread out over its nine-year existence.

When he was already a household name as the star of “The Drew Carey Show,” he began appearing in other ventures, such as the improvised comedy series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” in 1998.

As both host and cast member, he introduced each episode’s improv guests, oversaw the games, and frequently took part in the episode’s final game. The series ended after 220 episodes in 2006.

After the WB canceled “Drew Carey’s Green Screen Show,” which he co-produced and starred in, the show was taken up by Comedy Central. After the popularity of “Whose Line?,” he hosted another improv show,

“Drew Carey’s Improv-A-Ganza,” which was taped at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taking after the format of “Whose Line?” it included many of the same actors from the original show doing improv based on suggestions from the audience.

Drew Carey Personal Life

From 2007 until 2012, he was engaged to Nicole Jaracz; in January 2018, he announced his engagement to sex therapist Amie Harwick; the engagement ended in November of that year.

His fortune, earned over many years of humor, is substantial. Carey has become well-known for his advocacy work on behalf of public libraries in addition to his achievements in the worlds of television comedy and game shows.

He frequently contributes both time and money to the effort of maintaining library services. Despite his obvious affinity for books and research, Carey is an active member of the Libertarian party, which advocates for smaller government and lower taxation.

Yet, to the vast majority of viewers, he will always be beloved old Drew, complete with his signature eyeglasses and somewhat anxious on-screen demeanor.

Drew Carey Net Worth

Net Worth: $165 Million Salary: $12.5 Million Date of Birth: May 23, 1958 (64 years old) Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Comedian, Actor, Game Show Host, Television producer, Screenwriter, Photographer, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America

Drew Carey net worth is $165 million. The Drew Carey Show and “The Price Is Right” both contributed significantly to his fame. During his stint on The Drew Carey Show, he earned the equivalent of $1 million per episode, making him one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world at the time.

