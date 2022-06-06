Coffee Drinking Linked to Lower Mortality Risk, New Study Finds

Coffee is more than just a morning pick-me-up; it has the potential to transform your life.

Drinking sweetened or unsweetened coffee has been linked to a decreased mortality risk than not drinking coffee, according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

During a year, researchers surveyed 171,616 people in the United Kingdom about their lifestyle, including their coffee consumption habits. To find out who had died an average of seven years earlier, the researchers consulted death records in their research database

There was no cardiovascular disease or cancer at the time of the survey for the 37 to 73-year-old participants.

Dr. Christina Wee, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, who was not involved in the study, found that persons who drank 1.5 to 3.5 cups of coffee a day had a 30% lower risk of death compared to those who didn’t drink coffee.

Additionally, she serves as a deputy editor of the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Those who drank unsweetened coffee had a decreased risk of death than those who didn’t, she said.

Sociodemographic, lifestyle, and clinical aspects were taken into account while calculating the results. According to Wee, the research team inquired about subjects’ smoking and physical activity habits, as well as their educational background and nutritional preferences.

Since the researchers didn’t inquire about potential confounding variables like household income and occupation, they were only able to make so many modifications.

Pay attention to added sugar

You’re out of luck if you’re addicted to sugary lattes and caramel macchiatos.

According to the study, the average coffee consumer who stated that they sweeten their beverage put in an average of one teaspoon.

For those who add just a teaspoon of sugar to their coffee, Wee said, there are still some of the health benefits of a cup of joe that isn’t fully lost.

As a result, researchers were unable to draw any conclusions about persons who prefer sugar replacements in their coffee because the data were less conclusive.

In the wake of this study, clinicians can inform their patients that while most coffee drinkers need not give up the beverage, they should be wary of high-calorie specialty coffees, says lead study author Dr. Dan Liu in an email. She is an epidemiologist at Guangzhou’s Southern Medical University.

How does coffee affect the body?

Liu cites previous studies showing that coffee consumption may help prevent heart disease and heal other ailments. According to a study published in 2021, it may also lessen the chance of liver issues.

Gunter Kuhnle, professor of nutrition and food science at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, says that coffee’s health characteristics vary depending on how it is manufactured. He was not a part of the research project at all.

He claimed that some varieties have helpful phenolic chemicals.

They have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging qualities, making them helpful to coffee drinkers. Those chemical compounds have an impact on the flavor and aroma of the coffee.

Compared to arabica and robusta coffee, robusta has a higher phenolic content, according to a study.

Because they have a weaker flavor after roasting, green coffee beans have a high concentration of phenolic chemicals when they are unroasted. Some of the phenolic components may break down depending on the roasting level.

Coffee can also contain significant quantities of diterpenes, chemical components that can raise your risk of cardiovascular disease, according to Kuhnle.

A 2016 study found that the diterpene levels in boiled and French press coffee were among the highest.

The diterpene content of mocha and espresso coffee was modest, whereas the diterpene content of instant coffee or coffee produced using filtration was extremely low.

