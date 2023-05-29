Driver Arrested After Late Night North Sacramento Car Sideshow Leads to CHP Chase

Late Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol caught a driver after a car show in North Sacramento turned into a race.
At 11:15 p.m., people in the Glenwood Meadows neighborhood told police that there was a circus at the corner of Austin Street and Bell Avenue. Officers tried to pull over a car, but the driver didn’t stop, so they gave chase, said Sacramento Police spokesman Officer Krista Koppinger.
Officers finally turned over the chase to the CHP, and officers took the suspect into custody on “related charges,” Koppinger said.
