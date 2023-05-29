Driver Arrested After Late Night North Sacramento Car Sideshow Leads to CHP Chase

Daily news / By /

Late Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol caught a driver after a car show in North Sacramento turned into a race.

At 11:15 p.m., people in the Glenwood Meadows neighborhood told police that there was a circus at the corner of Austin Street and Bell Avenue. Officers tried to pull over a car, but the driver didn’t stop, so they gave chase, said Sacramento Police spokesman Officer Krista Koppinger.

The tweet below verifies the news:

Officers finally turned over the chase to the CHP, and officers took the suspect into custody on “related charges,” Koppinger said.

The following sources provide the most reliable reporting on the latest California news:

If you’re looking for information on crimes committed in California or the surrounding states, the California Examiner is the publication for you.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top