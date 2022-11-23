Driver Claims His Foot Got “Stuck On The Accelerator” In The Fatal Massachusetts Apple Store Crash

In court on Tuesday, the attorney for a Massachusetts man who is accused of ramming an SUV into an Apple Store in Hingham, killing one person and wounding 19, said that his client attempted to brake but was unable to do so because his foot “got caught on the accelerator.”
At his arraignment hearing in district court in Hingham, Bradley Rein, 53, entered a not-guilty plea to the charges of reckless driving and vehicular murder. Tim Cruz, the district attorney for Plymouth County, stated that Rein was taken into custody on Monday night following an “intensive” investigation by the Massachusetts State Police and Hingham Police into the earlier-mentioned event.
“I don’t want to minimize how horrible the consequence of this catastrophe was, but it was simply that. An accident occurred, “Alison King, Rein’s court-appointed attorney, according to The Patriot Ledger newspaper.
“As you can tell from his account and the state police records, Mr. Rein cooperated fully with the authorities, consenting to searches, breathalyzer tests, and interviews. His preliminary breathalyzer result was 0.0, and the blood test should have revealed that he was not under the influence of alcohol “She went on.
The attorney continued, “As he related to me, his foot became jammed on the accelerator between the accelerator pedals and the side. “He made an effort to move his foot in order to free it. While doing it, he attempted to brake with his other foot but was unable.”
According to a police report, Rein informed State Trooper Andrew Chiachio that he drove to the Apple Store’s location in the strip mall after the collision to fix a lens in his spectacles, which he wasn’t wearing at the time of the incident.
According to Mr. Rein, who was driving near Barnes & Noble, “his right foot became trapped on the accelerator and his vehicle accelerated,” the trooper wrote, according to the newspaper. Mr. Rein claimed that he tried to brake with his left foot but was unable to do so and smashed into the front of the Apple Store.
The Patriot Ledger stated that the father of two has no criminal history in Massachusetts and that a Vermont drunk driving accusation against him from years ago had been cleared.
$100,000 has been established as Rein’s bail.
A 2019 Toyota 4Runner involved in the incident smashed through the Apple Store’s front glass window at the Derby Street Shops. To remove it, Hingham Police had to request a tow truck.
Police said that the vehicle had pinned some people up against a wall. Authorities identified the deceased as Kevin Bradley, 65, a resident of New Jersey. Apple expressed its “devastation” at what happened on Monday in a statement to Fox News Digital.
The shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic death of a professional who was working on-site to support recent construction at the store left the company in shock, according to a statement from the company. “Our hearts go out to our team members, customers, and everyone else affected by this terrible incident,” the statement reads.
Authorities have not stated whether they think the accident was unintentional or not.
