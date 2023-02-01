Driver Disregards Traffic Signs And Crashes Truck Into Tracy Sinkhole

When the driver of the Ford pickup truck was driving down Kasson Road, they came upon some signs that said the road was closed.
The driver ignored the warning warnings and smashed their pickup into the enormous sinkhole, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.
Only five days ago, another vehicle disregarded the warning signs posted along the route and drove into the sinkhole. It appeared that the impact had destroyed the entirety of the front end of the Volkswagen.
The organisation reminded the public that there is a purpose behind the existence of traffic markers and said, “This was completely preventable.”
There is no justification for it. According to what the CHP wrote, the signage are legible, conspicuous, and not obscured in any way. When drivers disregard the posted road closure signs, they risk receiving a ticket.
When motorists encounter a closed road, the CHP advises them to “find another way” and “turn around and go the other way.
