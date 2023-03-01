Driver Intentionally Runs Over Woman In Poulsbo

A 31-year-old Poulsbo man is currently imprisoned for a number of crimes that occurred in Jefferson and Pierce County.
According to the Washington State Patrol, calls concerning a Lexus SUV that was driving erratically started coming in at about 9:30 on Monday.
WSP reported that calls came in throughout the day.
Later, shortly before 6 o’clock, reports of a hit-and-run involving that same vehicle in Jefferson County reached law enforcement.
A man claimed to have run across the alleged driver on Highway 104 close to the Hood Canal Bridge around 20 minutes later.
CB Bell said he attempted to move out of the path, but his car was clipped, according to Bridget Chavez of KIRO 7.
CB Bell stated, “He just came, and he just clipped the mirror, and he just popped it off and went off. I slowed way down and pulled over. It’s a little frightening. It’s frightful.
The Suspect Was Trying To Intentionally Ram A Woman
According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect seemed to intentionally ram a woman with their automobile at a Poulsbo gas station at 6:30 p.m. They then attempted to run over a man who was walking along Highway 3.
Together with her spouse, a woman was at the Hilltop store. The woman gathered some trash and made her way to a trash bin as they made their way back to their car from the store.
Video evidence reveals that the silver or white Lexus accelerated into the parking lot as she was tossing it away. The woman was hit from behind by the car as it was parked in front of her, driving her into the steel and glass storefront wall where she was wedged between the vehicle and the wall.
The vehicle then made a quick U-turn and sped out of the parking area.
Unable to stand, the woman fell to the ground. She received treatment from members of the Poulsbo Fire Department for injuries to her legs.
As KSCO deputies arrived to conduct their investigation, a guy who claimed to have been nearly struck approached them. The vehicle that struck the victim fit the description of the car.
About one mile south of the store, the man was walking northbound along Highway 3 when he claimed the automobile swerved towards him. The motorist turned around after the man yelled at him and drove straight toward him, forcing the victim to dive into a ditch to avoid being struck. The vehicle then quickly accelerated away.
The car was allegedly engaged in a second hit-and-run in Pierce County, close to 1-5 South 72nd Street in Tacoma, according to deputies.
Soon later, U.S. Army Military Police detained the driver after they discovered that he had driven the suspicious vehicle into Joint Base Lewis McChord without permission.
Detectives from the KCSO are looking into the incidents in Poulsbo. WSP is looking into the Tacoma hit-and-run.
According to WSP, the suspect was arrested and put into the Pierce County Prison on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and one count of hit-and-run.
