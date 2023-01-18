Driver Surrenders To Davison Township Police After Allegedly Hitting A Person

According to Davison Township police, a driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident over the weekend has come forward.
Jose Salcedo’s body was discovered on Saturday morning by a USPS mail carrier in a ditch near the 1000 block of Gale Road in Davison Township. Investigators discovered that he was murdered when he was struck by a passing car.
According to authorities, the driver did not pull over and call in the collision. But later on Saturday, the driver of the car that was allegedly involved in the collision surrendered to police, and they seized custody of the potential suspect car.
Police in Davison Township will keep looking into the collision. No information was available on Tuesday morning regarding any potential criminal charges against the at-fault driver.
According to the investigation, a detective from the Davison Township Police Department will question the potential suspect and submit a report to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office, who will determine whether to press charges.
“We’ll put together the investigation and submit it to the prosecutor’s office. At that time, they will analyse the evidence and determine whether or not to file charges “said Jay Rendon, chief of police in Davison Township.
On Friday morning, someone dialled 911, and police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Gale Road to check on the welfare of the residents. The caller claimed to have seen someone cross a field in the direction of an automobile on I-69 that was flashing its warning lights.
Two passengers were present when police arrived, and they told them that the driver, Jose Salcedo, had gone to the Court Street Menards store to get oil. Salcedo’s family reported him missing to the police after he failed to show up.
A mailman discovered a body in a ditch in front of 1068 Gale Road on Saturday morning and dialled 911. The guy was identified as Salcedo by officials following an inquiry.
According to police, he was struck on Friday between 6:15 and 7:15 a.m. Salcedo bought the motor oil, but investigators are not clear why he continued to be on Gale Road.
Call the Silent Witness Hotline at 810-653-5656, Davison Township Police at 810-653-5656, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245 if you have any information.
