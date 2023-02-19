Drone Search Of Flooded Region In Kentucky Uncovers Body In Car

According to the Marion County Rescue Chief Brian Smith, a dead corpse was discovered in a vehicle that was swept away by floodwaters in Kentucky.
During floods on Thursday in southeastern Kentucky, search and rescue personnel were able to find the vehicle with the assistance of a drone. According to a story from an affiliate of WKYT, they found the body when recovering the automobile on Friday.
According to WKYT’s reporting, the truck had rolled onto its side and was immersed in water around 200 yards off South Highway 49.
During the flooding that occurred in the county, there were a total of four people who were saved. According to Smith, they were all people attempting to cross streets that were inundated.
According to Smith’s statement to CNN, there have been no reports of injuries or missing persons.
The deceased individual has not yet been named.
