Drunken Shooting ‘Game’ Ends in Painful Death of French Woman

A guy was detained in the southwest of France after he allegedly shot and killed a woman while playing a drunken game in which she donned a bulletproof vest. The 47-year-old mother of three was discovered dead on Saturday in the Dordogne village of Montpon-Menesterol.

The local prosecutor claims that the defendant admitted to using his hunting gun on Friday night “during a game in which she (the victim) put on a bullet-proof vest before being shot at.” In a “severe state of drunkenness” on Saturday, the 55-year-old shooter surrendered to authorities.

Prosecutor Solene Belaouar noted that the charges in the extremely unique case will be decided on Monday. Two other male guests of the Friday night dinner party, ages 18 and 20, have been arrested for interrogation as well. The woman probably died from a stomach wound.

According to CBS News Elaine Cobbe, even with France’s tight gun restrictions, people can legally own hunting rifles and shotguns. The requirements for obtaining a license to carry a concealed handgun are significantly more stringent.

