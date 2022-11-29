Dua Lipa, A Music Icon, Granted Albanian Citizenship

Dua Lipa, a British pop star who is of Albanian descent, was awarded Albanian citizenship on Sunday by the country’s president in recognition of the artist’s “role in spreading Albanians’ fame internationally through her music,” as stated by the president.
In advance of Albania’s 110th anniversary of its independence from the Ottoman Empire, President Bajram Begaj announced that Lipa has been awarded citizenship in the country.
Begaj stated that he saw it as an honor to do so because Lipa has made it possible for Albanians to become well-known all over the world.
Before she took her citizenship oath at the Tirana city hall, Lipa declared, “I will also be an Albanian with documents.” Lipa was born in London in 1995 to Albanian immigrants Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa from Kosovo. Lipa himself is of Albanian descent.
Her father, who was a vocalist and guitarist in a rock band in the past, was a significant musical influence on Lipa, who began her singing career at the age of five. When she was only 14 years old, she began uploading her original music to YouTube.
2017 saw the release of her first album to be recorded in a studio. The Grammy Award for Best New Artist was bestowed upon her in 2019.
She and her father co-founded the Sunny Hill Foundation in 2016, with the intention of using annual concerts conducted in her home country of Kosovo to collect donations for disadvantaged individuals who were having trouble making ends meet.
Lipa shared his thoughts by stating, “It is an unexplainable wonderful joy with such acceptance, love, and everything.”
After that, the artist had their fingerprints taken, had their photo taken for their passport, and signed the application form for their identity document and passport.
On Monday, July 2, Lipa will celebrate Albania’s Independence Day by performing the final concert of her yearly concert tour at Tirana’s renowned Skanderbeg Square.
