Due In Court On Murder Charges Following The Death Of Billy Moore In Warrington: After an incident at a home in Cheshire, where police said that the victim “received serious injuries,” a man was scheduled to appear before magistrates today on murder charges.
The murder of Billy Moore, 31, in Warrington has been filed against James Ireland, 41, according to the police.
According to a police spokesperson, Ireland, of Lodge Lane, Bewsey, and Whitecross, was scheduled to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court today, Boxing Day.
The Cheshire Police stated in a statement: “A man has been charged in connection with the murder of Billy Moore in Warrington by detectives conducting the investigation.
“On December 22, after an altercation at a residence in Yardley Avenue in Bewsey and Whitecross, Billy, 31, tragically passed away. Around 4.40 pm on Saturday, December 24, James Ireland was taken into custody in relation to the incident.
“Since then, a murder accusation has been brought against the 41-year-old from Lodge Lane in Bewsey and Whitecross. Ireland has been placed on remand and is scheduled to appear in court at Chester Magistrates’ Court on December 26.
A 44-year-old woman who was detained in connection with the event on suspicion of murder has since been freed on conditional bail, the force said.
Police stated in an earlier statement: “In response to complaints that a man had suffered significant injuries, emergency services were summoned to an address in Yardley Avenue in Bewsey and Whitecross at approximately 10.44 p.m. on Thursday, December 22.
“Billy Moore, a 31-year-old male, was rushed to the hospital but tragically passed away shortly after. His heirs have been notified, and they are now receiving assistance from specialized police.”
