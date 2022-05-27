Dungeons & Dragons Releases New Giant-Themed Playtest

The next Dungeons & Dragons playtest will be epic. Today, Wizards of the Coast released “Giant Options” Unearthed Arcana, which adds three new subraces and a handful of new feat options. The playtest contains a new Circle of the Primeval Druid subtype that summons dinosaurs. Other new subclasses include a Path of the Giant barbarian that can “Hulk out” (become a Large beast while raging) and a Runecrafter Wizard that uses runes to improve spells. Path of the Giant Barbarian is particularly potent as it gets more effective at high levels, dealing greater damage as they rage.

The playtest also contains numerous new giant-themed feats, such as adopting hill giant heartiness or fire giant fire resistance and imbuing things with rune power to cast certain spells once a day.

Unlike other recent playtests, this one offers no clear clues. Giants are in nearly every Dungeons & dragon setting, but they’re rarely a focus. A Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons-style book on Giants or a new primeval-themed campaign setting with dinosaurs and giants are options.

Based on the playtest, it may be months before we know what the new material will be utilized for. Dungeons & Dragons has a Spelljammer book slated for August and a Dragonlance adventure for 2022. This could be connected to a 2023 release.

Dungeons and Dragons Delays Two Highly-Anticipated Titles

Wizards of the Coast’s Dungeons & Dragons revealed yesterday that “Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel’s publication date has been delayed. It’s accessible on D&D Beyond on July 19.” Campaign Case: Terrain will launch on August 16, 2022. Campaign Case: Creatures and Spelljammer: Adventures in Space will still be released this year.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel explores the Ethereal Plane. 13 stand-alone adventures are set in the Ethereal Plane’s Radiant Citadel. The book features tasks for characters levels 1-14 and themes ranging from playful to somber. Each of the 13 experiences can be run alone or as a campaign.