During A Late-night Gunshot On Collins Road, A Victim Was Hurt

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say that Deputies were sent to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. Saturday because someone had been shot.
A man in his early 20s who had been shot in the legs was found by deputies. Officials say that the injuries are not life-threatening, which is good news.
Officers found out that the incident happened in the 5600 block of Collins Road. At this time, the suspect is still at large and is not known.
Detectives who look into violent crimes and crime scenes have arrived at the scene and are now doing their jobs.
If you know anything else about what happened, you can call the JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.
