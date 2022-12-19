During An Anti-Semitic Assault On A Jewish New Yorker A Man Yelled “Kanye 2024”

According to the NYPD, the suspect in an alleged antisemitic attack on a Jewish man in Central Park shouted “Kanye 2024” as he struck.
The comments appeared to be a reference to Ye, also known as Kanye West, who made a number of antisemitic statements to go along with his revelation that he wanted to be the next US president.
The suspect, a man in his 40s, allegedly attacked the 63-year-old man walking in Central Park around 7:37 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement from the NYPD provided to Insider in an email.
He was struck in the head by the suspect from behind, according to the police, and was thrown to the ground where he injured his hand and damaged a tooth.
In a stable state, he drove himself to a nearby hospital, according to the police.
Police say the perpetrator made anti-Semitic comments before riding off on a bicycle. He shouted “Kanye 2024,” according to the NYPD, while he was moving.
A man with a bicycle trailer and a sign that stated: “Hungry Disabled” was seen in the neighborhood on surveillance video.
With his recent public endorsement of antisemitism, Ye has turned himself into a pariah.
In an unclear reference to the US military’s DEFCON preparedness system, he tweeted in October that he was “going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” before Twitter erased the post.
On Alex Jones’ Infowars program on December 1, the rapper made an appearance alongside the white supremacist Nick Fuentes and lauded Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.
He was suspended from Twitter the same day after he tweeted a picture of a Nazi insignia hidden inside a Jewish Star of David. President Joe Biden responded by denouncing antisemitism in a tweet. Wherever antisemitism lurks, “our political leaders should be exposing it and denouncing it,” he said.
The Jerusalem Post reported earlier this month that the NYPD reported 45 antisemitism-related hate crimes in New York City in November, more than double the number from the previous year.
Although the attack was under investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force as of Sunday, no one had been detained.
