During Automobile Search, Naugatuck Man, Waterbury Teen Face Narcotics, Firearm Accusations

A man from Naugatuck and a teenager from Waterbury are facing multiple drug and gun charges after police searched the car they were in last week. They were looking for the man, who had warrants out for his arrest but couldn’t find him.
According to the Waterbury Police Department, on March 1, police searched the car where Radames Ortiz was because he had outstanding warrants from police in Waterbury, Watertown, and Connecticut State Police Troop A. They were trying to catch him on these warrants.
Police said that Ortiz and a 16-year-old from Waterbury were found sitting in a car parked behind 563 Watertown Ave.
Ortiz Was Out On Parole
During a search of the car, police say they found more than $10,000 in cash, two loaded guns, 9.2 grams of cocaine, 34 grams of marijuana, hallucinogenic pills, and two loaded guns.
Ortiz was out on parole when he was arrested. He is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, and two counts of illegal sale or transfer of a firearm.
He is also charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of narcotics with the intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell. He is also charged
Ortiz was also served a warrant from Waterbury for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a motor vehicle. He was already a convicted felon.
The teen, who is too young to be named, is charged with two counts of possession of narcotics with the intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, operating a drug factory, having weapons in a motor vehicle, and illegal transfer of a firearm.
