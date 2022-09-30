During Hours-long Standoff With Police, Man Confesses To Stabbing California Woman To Death

A guy was detained in connection with the deadly stabbing of a lady in Southern California after he reportedly confessed to police during a lengthy standoff.

Police in Ontario, California, say that on Wednesday, they responded to a domestic dispute and found 50-year-old Allen Kao in a parked car, brandishing a knife.

According to authorities, Kao was uncooperative and claimed to have murdered a woman.

A woman was reportedly found unresponsive in her house and later confirmed dead at a local hospital. There was a lag in identifying the female victim.

According to authorities, the standoff lasted for almost three hours before Kao was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. According to the Southern California News Group, he stabbed himself many times and was hospitalized for treatment.

Del Norte Elementary School, which is close by, was temporarily placed on lockdown during the standoff but was not endangered, authorities said.