Dwayne Haskins Death: Dwayne Haskins Was Legally Drunk At Time Of Death

Haskins’ family originally came from Highland Park, New Jersey, but they relocated to Potomac, Maryland, when he was in ninth grade.
Throughout four years at Bullis School (2013-2016), he threw for 5,308 yards and 54 touchdowns while playing quarterback. Before Maryland football coach Randy Edsall was fired in the middle of the season, he had committed to play collegiate football at Maryland rather than Rutgers.
Who Was Dwayne Haskins?
Dwayne Haskins Jr., born on May 3, 1997 and passing away on April 9, 2022, was a quarterback for the National Football League (NFL) in the United States.
While playing college football for Ohio State, he broke the Big Ten single-season throwing yardage and touchdown passing records in his sophomore year. The Sammy Baugh Trophy, the Kellen Moore Award, and other conference accolades were presented to him as a result of his achievements.
Haskins was a first-round pick of the Washington Redskins in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the team cut ties with him after just two seasons owing to his erratic play and persistent issues about his work ethic. After signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, he was a backup until the offseason of the following year, when he was killed in a car accident.
Dwayne Haskins Death
An autopsy report published Monday found that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk and had taken drugs before being killed by a dump truck while walking on a Florida interstate highway last month.
The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office claimed Haskins’ blood alcohol content was 0.20 when he was fatally struck on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport just before daybreak on April 9. 2.5 times the state’s 0.08 driving limit.
Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya Haskins, published a statement through her counsel requesting privacy and patience after the autopsy result was revealed.
“On behalf of Dwayne’s wife, his family, and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, patience and the public to withhold any judgement during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work,” the statement read.
Haskins, 230 pounds (104 kilogrammes), would have needed at least ten beers in the hours before his death to reach that level, according to the University of California, Davis and other universities. Ketamine and norketamine, powerful painkillers, were in his system. It can be prescribed by a doctor or abused recreationally. The article did not explain why the former Ohio State standout had it in his system.
Investigators found Haskins’ car out of petrol near where he was hit. He was hit by the truck and SUV while waving down drivers in the central lane, witnesses claimed. His death was attributed to blunt force trauma. No charges.
The Steelers informed investigators Haskins had no mental health issues or suicidal threats. He used marijuana and drank heavily but no other recreational drugs. The medical examiner declared the death accidental.
Haskins, 24, trained in South Florida with Steelers colleagues. The allegation indicated Haskins had supper with teammates and then went to a Miami club with a friend or cousin. They fought and split.
Haskins had been talking to his wife, Kalabrya, in Pittsburgh about running out of petrol before he was hit. She informed a 911 dispatcher she was frightened when he didn’t call back or answer her calls. Once the dispatcher put her on hold to check for reports, she was heard praying. The dispatcher advised her to wait by her phone for a call.
In 2018, Haskins set multiple school passing records and was voted MVP of the Big Ten Championship game in the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl win over the Washington Huskies.
Washington released Haskins following two years of 3-10 play. Last season, Pittsburgh’s developmental QB didn’t play.
Dwayne Haskins Net Worth At The Time Of His Death
Dwayne Haskins, a player for the Steelers, with a net worth of $30 million and a salary of more than $7 million a year. Dwayne Haskins passed away on April 9, 2022, after being involved in a catastrophic car crash.