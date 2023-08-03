E-bike Safety Concerns Grow as Teenage Accidents Soar in Southern California

In late June, the picturesque beach town of Encinitas, north San Diego County, declared a state of emergency due to an unexpected rise in e-bike accidents, particularly involving teenagers.
The alarming incidents include collisions with cars, with one tragic case resulting in the death of a 15-year-old boy on his way to shot-putting practice. The town’s mayor, Tony Kranz, expressed profound grief over the situation, and Encinitas joined other cities in Southern California facing similar e-bike safety challenges.
The e-bike industry has been experiencing rapid growth, with projections estimating sales of up to one million e-bikes in the U.S. this year. While e-bikes are applauded for offering a low-cost alternative to cars and potentially reducing traffic congestion, they have also raised concerns about the safety of riders, especially young ones.
Teenagers are statistically more prone to road accidents than adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drivers aged 16 to 19 are three times more likely to be killed in crashes than those over 20, and bicyclists between 10 and 24 have the highest rate of emergency room visits for crashes.
Inexperienced young riders may find it challenging to handle e-bikes, which can often exceed the speed limits of traditional bicycles, with some capable of reaching speeds of up to 70 mph. Journalist Matt Richtel, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his work on distracted driving, has reported on the rising risks associated with e-bike use, particularly among teenagers.
He discovered that many young riders were zipping around on e-bikes without helmets, further raising concerns about their safety on congested roads.
The minimal regulation of e-bikes has prompted alarm among policymakers and law enforcement officials. In response, the California Legislature is considering a bill that would prohibit children under 12 from using e-bikes and create an e-bike license program with a written test and state-issued identification for those without a driver’s license.
The situation in Southern California is particularly concerning due to the region’s year-round cycling weather and heavy traffic. Matt Richtel, who initially observed teenage e-bike riders without helmets in his city of Boulder, Colorado, was surprised to find a more significant issue during his reporting in Orange County, California.
The story underscores the need for increased awareness and safety measures surrounding e-bike use, particularly for young riders.
As the e-bike industry continues to flourish, it is essential to strike a balance between promoting sustainable transportation alternatives and ensuring the safety of all road users. With lives at stake, officials and communities must work together to address the growing safety challenges posed by e-bikes in Southern California and beyond.
