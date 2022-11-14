Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition.

According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.

Adam Hadder, assistant chief of police in Hanceville, said the car caught fire after the collision.

On the spot deaths were recorded for three of the victims. The fourth person was transferred to a hospital in Huntsville.

Cayden Blake Britt, 15, of Oneonta; Dailan Kameron Jennings, 16, of Oneonta; and Evan Magana, 15, of Snead were named as the victims by Kilpatrick. Teenage boys accounted for each of the fatalities.

After all, according to Kilpatrick, time is of the essence.

Susan Moore High School in Blount County was home to at least two of the death victims. A vigil, announced on Facebook by Susan Moore Football, will take place at 1 p.m. in the school gym.

If you are able, please come and pray with us. The post urged anyone unable to attend to pray wherever they were.

The school’s principal, Rodney Green, asked for prayers and positive vibes for the school, its students, and the surrounding community.

Principal Marsha Mitchell remarked, “With certainty, this is one of the hardest things we can confront in our school and community.” If you pray, please keep the Bulldog Nation and the families of these students in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days, weeks, and months.

According to Mitchell, only two of the three victims were currently enrolled at Susan Moore.

The Alabama State Police have opened an investigation.