East El Paso Shooting Leaves Two Injured and Hospitalized

A shooting incident occurred in an East El Paso neighborhood, and the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit is currently looking into it. Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, an incident occurred in the 1200 block of Wharf Cove Drive, close to George Dieter Drive.
According to the El Paso Police Department, a female and man were shot and sent to a local hospital for treatment. The inquiry is still underway, and no suspects have yet been detained. “I was about to go to sleep and I heard what sounds like fireworks,” said an el pasoan.
A video of the intense argument that occurred overnight has gone viral on the internet. People can be seen fleeing from a house in the vicinity in the footage. There is also the sound of people yelling at each other. A person can be seen brandishing a firearm and opening fire on another character.
Shooting in east El Paso sends two people to hospitalhttps://t.co/KuHSmsjhss pic.twitter.com/NWIhLQddcZ
— Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 4, 2023
Meanwhile, locals express amazement that a gunshot occurred in their community. They say there is never any action and it is always peaceful there. “It’s surprising because in reality, these streets are very calm,” said Elvia Torango
“It’s very calm here. Nothing has ever happened to me,” said an El Pasoan. People told KFOX14/CSB4 that kids were partying when guns rang out, despite the fact that authorities did not disclose the ages of the victims or the circumstances of the shooting.
““It’s scary and worrisome at the same time,” said an El Pasoan. “we would like to see more security. Before we felt safer but now, not so much,” Tarango, El Pasoan.
If you like us on Facebook, you’ll be among the first to know about major developments as they happen.
The following is a collection of news that you should consider reading if you are looking for something fascinating to do so:
- Historic Church Consumed by Flames in Aftermath of Lightning Strike
- New Hampshire Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill US Senator