East Garfield Park Gunshot Leaves 14 Injured, Including A 3-year-old; 1 Struck By Vehicle

Over a dozen individuals were injured in a shooting on Chicago’s West Side on Halloween.

This occurred at East Garfield Park, close to the intersection of California Avenue and Polk Street.

The event occurred on the West Side during a vigil for a person who had passed away from natural causes. Fourteen individuals, including numerous children, were shot, and a fifteenth is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

After 9 p.m. on Monday, police in Chicago responded to a report of a gunshot that they believe was a drive-by.

This case involves a 3-year-old child. Those in their 30s, 40s, and 50s make up the rest.

There was also a child of 11 and a young person who seemed to be about 13.

The 15 injured have a wide range of ailments. Hospitals close by report that at least six of the victims are in severe or critical condition.

As for the rest, they are all rated as having a good or acceptable condition.

As of this writing, no deaths have been recorded.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the lady who was struck by a vehicle was trying to flee the scene.

The two gunmen were reportedly riding in a black SUV and fired their bullets before fleeing the area to the south, where police are now searching.

To all appearances, they were firing randomly into the throng.

Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago Police Department voiced his worries after the incident.

Brown said, “We always worry about reprisal obviously, but we don’t know enough about this, whether it involves a gang issue or some personal problem yet, but as soon as we know we’ll share it with the public.” Further, “clearly we are sending additional police personnel in the region to make sure that we can avoid any reprisal if that is something that is true.”

As far as Brown was concerned, the shooting was over in a flash. POD video of the incident is now being reviewed by law enforcement.

Since Brown said that there were no problems on the corner on Monday night, investigators have been unable to determine a motive for the shooting. The police are awaiting the victims’ medical release in order to conduct interviews with them.

The Chicago Police Department is now conducting an investigation.

A reward of up to $15,000 has been offered by Chicago police for information that leads to charges and/or a conviction in this case, and anybody with information is urged to contact them.