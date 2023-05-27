Eaton Driver Arrested for Hitting Youngster and Driving Away

Someone is in jail in Preble County because they hit a child with their car and then drove away.

Friday, Eaton Police Division shared a picture of a white pickup truck on social media and asked for help finding the driver.

At South Barron and St. Clair streets, the driver hit a 9-year-old riding a bike, according to the police.

Police say that the car then drove away toward town.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office helped find and arrest the suspect, according to an update to the social media post.

The name of the person who was taken and the charges they face have not been made public.

There was also no information about how badly the child was hurt.

We are trying to find out more, and we will update this story as soon as we know more.

