Eaton Driver Arrested for Hitting Youngster and Driving Away

Someone is in jail in Preble County because they hit a child with their car and then drove away.
Friday, Eaton Police Division shared a picture of a white pickup truck on social media and asked for help finding the driver.
At South Barron and St. Clair streets, the driver hit a 9-year-old riding a bike, according to the police.
Police say that the car then drove away toward town.
The tweet below verifies the news:
A person was arrested after police said they hit a child with their car and took off in Preble County. https://t.co/RbVSUOiKXI
— WHIO Radio (@WHIORadio) May 27, 2023
The Preble County Sheriff’s Office helped find and arrest the suspect, according to an update to the social media post.
The name of the person who was taken and the charges they face have not been made public.
There was also no information about how badly the child was hurt.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Three Former Jackson Police Officers Charged With Homicide in Keith Murriel’s De@th
- An Illinois Man Who D!ed in WWII Will Be Buried in Killeen, Texas
We are trying to find out more, and we will update this story as soon as we know more.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!