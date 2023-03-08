Eight Months After Reporting Her Husband Missing A Wife Discovers His Mummified Remains In A Closet In Their Home

After he had been absent for over eight months, a woman in Illinois discovered her husband hiding in the closet of their home where they had lived together.
On April 27 of the previous year, Jennifer Maedge reported that her husband Richard Maedge was missing. Ms. Maedge discovered his remains in a closet in the home on December 11 as she was going to get some Christmas decorations.
The police in Troy, Illinois, had searched the home and investigated his disappearance, but he wasn’t found until that day. They had searched the home and investigated his disappearance before December 11.
According to the findings of an autopsy, the husband took his own life and died.
“I decided to put the Christmas tree up, and I was looking for a tote of Christmas ornaments, and that’s when I discovered him,” the wife told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch in December. “I was looking for a tote of Christmas ornaments, and that’s when I saw him.” “Unfortunately, he had taken his own life.”
Ms. Maedge told the authorities that the day before she reported her husband missing was the last time she had spoken to him. He had contacted her to let her know that he was leaving work early, but when she arrived home, he wasn’t there. However, his car was still parked at the residence, and his wallet and keys were still inside.
During their investigation of the residence, the police discovered nothing that could indicate his whereabouts.
According to Fox 59, Kelly Rogers, who is the chief deputy coroner in the county, stated that police had indicated that the home belonged to a “hoarder.”
During their investigation of the house, law enforcement officers observed what they described as a “sewer-like” odour. Ms. Maedge contacted the authorities once more at a later time to report a smell coming from within the house. The police conducted another check of the house and found that it still had the same odour, but they were unable to locate any traces of the spouse.
The family contacted a plumber, who reported that the odour was comparable to that of sewer gas, according to the deputy coroner. The odour seemed to disappear after the plumber sealed off a sewer pipe in the basement, which he did to get rid of it.
On December 11 of the previous year, Ms. Maedge discovered the skeletal remains of her husband. She told the authorities that she had gone to a hidden closet to purchase Christmas decorations when she discovered her husband’s body within the closet.
KTVI was informed by the deputy coroner that the husband’s body had progressed beyond the stage of decomposition and was now in the mummified state. Mummification is a process that takes place when the fluids under the skin either dry up or are gone.
Ms. Rogers stated that a body that has reached this state may not smell very strongly, which could be the reason why Mr. Maedge was not found for such a long period of time.
According to the results of the autopsy, there is no reason to think that he was murdered.
Read More:
- A Former White House Staffer Was Killed When His Commercial Flight Encountered Turbulence
- Family Mourn Los Angeles Youngster Stabbed To Death After School Suspect At Large
For more latest updates and news, you can follow our website, californiaexaminer.net.