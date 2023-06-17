El Paso Police Arrest Woman for Shooting Uber Driver on U.S. 54

Police say a 48-year-old woman from Kentucky shot an Uber driver on U.S. 54 South near exit 20 to Loop 375 in south-central El Paso on Friday.

The 52-year-old man from El Paso was driving the woman passenger when she shot him for “unknown reasons,” according to a press statement from El Paso police.

El Paso police spokeswoman Sgt. Javier Sambrano said, “It’s still very much going on, and we’re still trying to find out a lot of the facts.”

The driver was seriously hurt, so he or she was rushed to the hospital for emergency care.

She is being held so that an investigation can be done.

Sambrano said, “She had a gun on her person.”

Our crew at the scene saw a woman with her hands tied to get out of the back of a police car, get on a bed, and be put into an ambulance. No one knows if the woman is the person who is accused of shooting.

There were early signs that someone might have been taken. Police said that their investigation so far does not show that anyone was taken away.

“That was the first thing we heard before the shooting call,” Sambrano said about the possible theft.

Around 2:19 p.m., the shooting happened.

Sambrano said, “It does look like the Uber driver picked her up on the west side of town and was taking her to the place she had chosen.”

The part of U.S. 54 south of Loop 375 is still closed. Traffic must exit at Paisano Exit 20A

I-10 is open going east from US-54, and I-110 is open going south to Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

All lanes on U.S. 54 West and Paisano near the Bridge of America’s port of entry were closed because of the shooting. Around 3:30 p.m., those lanes were opened again.

Karin Sanchez writes about how police arrested a woman on U.S. 54 in El Paso who is accused of killing an Uber driver.

Crimes Against Persons Unit detectives and Criminalistics Unit investigators went to the scene.

