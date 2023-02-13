Eliot Neighbourhood Shooting In NE Portland Results In One Fatality

On Saturday, a man was reportedly shot and died in the Eliot neighbourhood of Portland. A local homeowner named Gunnar Peterson stated that he was home at the time of the incident and that he heard a big bang outside of his house. When he looked out his front window, he saw a man fall to the ground.
When he looked farther, he noticed another man. According to him, he saw someone else get into a vehicle and drive away. The vehicle was an SUV.
Peterson described what happened next: “He stumbled back and hit his head on the curb.” “The other individual just disappeared into thin air.”
Peterson tried to phone the police, but because he was ducking for cover, he was unable to identify the person who was shooting.
Officers were seen in large numbers in the area surrounding the intersection of Northeast First Avenue and Hancock Street. When they arrived, they discovered that the man had already passed away. The guy was already gone when police arrived on the scene.
A dispute could be heard by other occupants just prior to the bullet being fired.
The road was stopped by the police between First and Second avenues on Northeast Hancock until around 6:20 p.m.
Anyone who may have information regarding the shooting is asked to get in touch with Detective William Winters (William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0466) or Detective Jason Koenig (Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0889), according to the requests made by the investigating officers.
Read More:
- A Florida Man Is Accused Of Killing A Hotel Employee In Kentucky After The Couple Refused To Give Him A Lighter
- Pope Concerned Over 26-year Sentence For Nicaraguan Bishop