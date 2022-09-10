Eliza Fletcher Murder Suspect Charged With Kidnapping, Rape

The suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two from Memphis, is now also being investigated for other crimes.

Cleotha Henderson, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder, as well as aggravated kidnapping and rape, in connection with the death of Fletcher.

A Public Information Officer for the Memphis Police Department informed Fox News Digital that the new aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape charges are “unrelated” to the crimes that Henderson is accused of committing against Fletcher, but that he did not have any further details to provide.

It’s also been alleged that Henderson had a weapon in his possession without permission. Thursday, a grand jury indicted him on the new allegations, as evidenced by the court filings.

A public information officer for the Memphis Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a sexual assault report was taken by the department’s criminal investigative unit on September 21, 2021, and that a sexual assault kit was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation the following day, on September 23, 2021.

Despite this, the public information officer stated that police did not have probable cause to arrest Henderson until after the alleged kidnapping and murder of Fletcher on September 2.

Once the DNA hit was acquired, she said, there was probable cause to make “any” arrest.

On September 2 at 4:20 a.m., Henderson, operating a GMC Terrain, is said to have kidnapped Fletcher. She was “forced inside” the black GMC Terrain, according to the police.

The police claim that 24 minutes before Fletcher was abducted, the same GMC Terrain was seen on surveillance footage in the abduction zone.

Law enforcement officials arrested Henderson early Saturday morning, but he refused to reveal any information about where Fletcher was, prompting a major hunt for the missing mother of two.

Abston’s brother Mario was one of two witnesses who told police that they saw Henderson using floor cleaner and washing clothes in the sink inside the GMC Terrain, as stated in an affidavit.

Additionally, the police report that Fletcher “suffered substantial harm” and “left evidence, e.g., blood, in the vehicle that the Defendant cleaned.”

On Tuesday, Memphis police officials said that Fletcher’s body had been discovered on Monday at 5:07 p.m. in the “back of a vacant duplex unit,” close to where Henderson was reportedly observed cleaning out the GMC Terrain.

Neither the manner nor the location of Fletcher’s death were disclosed by authorities, who claimed it was too soon in the inquiry to do so.

Henderson is being held in a Memphis jail without bond and has a court date set for September 19. Two counts of exceptionally aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated rape, two counts of theft, first degree murder, unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm, identity theft, tampering with evidence, and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card are among the charges against him presently.