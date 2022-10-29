Ellen DeGeneres Death: Is She Really Dead Or It Was Just Another Hoax?

Despite the fact that Ellen DeGeneres was still alive and well, the hashtag “#RIPEllen” began to trend on Twitter on the 6th of July 2022 night after users reported that the talk show presenter had passed away.

Who Is Ellen DeGeneres?

American comedian, actor, writer, producer, and TV personality Ellen DeGeneres has a $500 million fortune. Her most well-known works are the syndicated talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which ran from 2003 to 2021, as well as the sitcom “Ellen,” which she created and broadcast from 1994 to 1998.

She became immensely wealthy in Hollywood terms because of her syndicated show. At her highest point, Ellen’s talk show compensation was almost $60 million.

On January 26, 1958, in Metairie, Louisiana, Ellen DeGeneres was born. Her father Elliott worked as an insurance agent, while her mother Elizabeth was a speech therapist. Vance, her brother, is a musician and record producer.

After her parents divorced in 1974, her mother remarried and relocated to Atlanta, Texas, with her new husband and Ellen from New Orleans. In 1976, Ellen traveled back to New Orleans to attend the University of New Orleans after receiving her high school diploma from Atlanta.

She left after one semester in order to work as a secretary at a legal company. She also worked at J.C. Penney, and TGI Fridays, as a house painter, hostess, and bartender in addition to other jobs.

While working all those odd jobs, Ellen began experimenting with stand-up comedy routines at coffee shops and small clubs. By 1981, Ellen was employed as the emcee at Clyde’s Comedy Club in New Orleans.

`In the early 1980s, she started touring the country with her stand-up act. She was voted the Funniest Person in America by Showtime in 1984. In 1989, she was cast in her first regular TV role on the Fox sitcom “Open House.”

She was cast in a role on the incredibly fleeting sitcom “Laurie Hill” in 1992. DeGeneres won the hearts of the producers, who chose her for their upcoming ABC pilot, “These Friends of Mine.” In its second season, the program adopted the name “Ellen.” Also, read about Carmelo Anthony Net Worth

Ellen DeGeneres Death: A Rumor

Following rumors last week that Ellen DeGeneres’ well-liked talk show would be canceled, some Twitter users allegedly went further and propagated untrue rumors of DeGeneres’ “death.” Also, read about Delphi Murders Cause Of Death

The New York Post reports that despite the host still being alive, several users on social media claimed she committed suicide in protest of the upcoming “cancellation” of her show.

Additionally, producers told The Washington Post that DeGeneres’ program would not actually be canceled.

However, many still use the hashtag “#RIPEllen” in their tweets despite this.

Some individuals jokingly sent their condolences to talk show presenter Ellen DeGeneres while posting pictures of celebrities who resembled her, such as Katy Perry and Jane Lynch’s “Glee” character.

Others specifically referred to the bogus information surrounding DeGeneres’ purported “death,” such as the untrue assertion that she had jumped off a roof.

The host had a difficult few months prior to the death hoax and the cancellation rumors for her show.

DeGeneres received criticism on Twitter in April after equating self-isolation at her California mansion with being imprisoned. She received criticism for allegedly failing to inform crew members of their schedules and salaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

A lot of other people, including cosmetics YouTuber NikkieTutorials, had previously expressed their displeasure with the host, which sparked even more online anger.

