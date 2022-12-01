Elon Musk Meets With Apple’s Tim Cook To Resolve Dispute

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, accepted Apple CEO Tim Cook’s invitation to visit the tech giant’s spectacular, spaceship-like Cupertino headquarters on Wednesday. Musk afterward expressed his gratitude to Cook for giving him a tour of the “amazing HQ.”
A day prior to their meeting, Musk had tweeted that Apple had “threatened to withhold Twitter from the App Store.” He also questioned the company’s dedication to free speech after asserting that Apple had cut back on its Twitter advertising since he took office, even though Apple most likely wasn’t the only business to do so.
Musk previously criticized Apple earlier in November for taking a 30% cut of developer sales, even though this only applies to developers who earn more than $1 million a year via the App Store.
Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022
Musk seemed considerably nicer toward his new pal Cook after their meeting on Wednesday, writing, “Good talk. We cleared up the confusion around Twitter possibly being taken off the App Store, among other things. Tim was adamant that Apple had never given it any thought.
At the end of October, Musk acquired Twitter in a contentious $44 billion deal. Since Musk replaced the CEO and the whole board of directors with himself as CEO, or “Chief Twit,” as he briefly referred to himself, the company has been going through a lot of turmoil. Additionally, he reduced the staff by roughly 50%.
Confusion has reigned over the company’s revamp of Twitter’s verification system, in which well-known figures are given a blue checkmark, during his first month in charge.
There are worries that Twitter is letting up on content control after Musk launched a number of Twitter polls that resulted in the reinstatement of 6,000 or so previously suspended accounts as well as the banned account of former president Donald Trump.
Many of Twitter’s major advertisers have paused or reduced ad spending until assurances that their advertising won’t show alongside inappropriate or deceptive content have been given due to the present ambiguity surrounding moderation.
Musk has made fun of Cook numerous times over the years, but after the meeting on Wednesday, the new owner of Twitter adopted a more conciliatory stance. Of course, it remains to be seen if it holds.
