Elon Musk Tweets About Lebron James”scary Af’ Racist Remarks

Elon Musk, the new “Chief Twit” at social media giant Twitter, has answered LeBron James’s concerns about the sudden rise in racial slurs being posted on Twitter.

Musk just bought Twitter for $44 billion. On Sunday, he responded to James by retweeting the response of the company’s head of safety and integrity, Yoel Roth, about the reported rise in slurs and insults on the site.

Roth wrote that the increase was due to “a small number” of accounts posting “a ton of tweets” in the last 48 hours.

“More than 50,000 Tweets that used the same insult over and over again came from only 300 accounts,” Roth wrote on Twitter.

“Almost all of these stories are made up,” Roth said next. “We’ve banned the users who were part of this trolling campaign, and we’ll keep working on this in the coming days to make Twitter a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

On Saturday, the NBA star wrote on Twitter that he was worried about the reports and hoped that Musk and Twitter would “take this very seriously.”

Musk said again on Friday that Twitter’s rules haven’t changed since he became CEO. He wrote, “To be clear, we haven’t changed Twitter’s content moderation policies yet.”