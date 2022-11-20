Elton John Net Worth: How Did The “Candle In The Wind” Singer Amass Such A Huge Fortune?

Elton John Net Worth: The Honorable Sir Elton Hercules Singer, pianist, and composer John CH CBE (born Reginald Kenneth Dwight on 25 March 1947 hails from England.
John, also known as the “Rocket Man” due to the success of his 1972 single of the same name, has had a commercially successful solo career since the 1970s, during which he has released a total of 31 albums.
Since 1967, John has worked with lyricist Bernie Taupin. Their collaboration has been well-praised, especially for their groundbreaking work in the ’70s. As a performer and an artist, John had a profound effect on the development of modern music.
Moreover, He and Taupin have sold millions of records together one of the most famous songwriting duos in history.
Elton John Net Worth
Moreover, with Over 300 million records sold and counting, Elton John is one of the most well-known musicians in the world. His many timeless hits are regularly played on radio stations around the globe. Elton John net worth as of writing this article is $500 million.
As he prepares for his final North American performances, John’s career journey and extraordinary wealth are an inspiration for how the “Rocket Man” became one of the most famous (and wealthy) performers ever.
Early Life Of John
On March 25, 1947, in Middlesex, England, Elton John entered this world. Reginald White Dwight was his name. His musical career spans nearly six decades. He adopted the stage name “Elton John” early in his professional acting career.
Do you know that he owns the record for the best-selling single of all time? It’s called “Candle in the Wind,” and it was released by him. When Princess Diana passed away, he sang about it. Throughout his 60-year career, he has made countless appearances in films and television shows.
We all associate Elton John with his signature sunglasses, but did you know he actually hated them? Soul music purists would tell you that Elton John writes soulful tunes.
Career Of Elton John
Starting off as a bar pianist, Elton went on to work at a music publishing company, play in hotels, and even start a band with his pals.
He worked with Bernie Taupin for the first time on a song, “Scarecrow,” in 1967.
The transition from Reginald Kenneth Dwight to Elton John occurred roughly during the same period. Both Elton and Bernie began penning songs for other artists on DJM Records in 1968.
Elton’s breakthrough came with the release of 1969’s “Empty Sky,” and his subsequent album, “Elton John,” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, his album released in 1973, featured the hit single “Crocodile Rock,” which had previously charted on the US Billboard Hot 100. These tunes catapulted him to fame, and he quickly founded the Rocket Recording Company.
His albums “Caribou” (1975) and “Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy” (1976) followed “Trouble No More,” which went to number one in the UK and the US, respectively.
Throughout the 1980s, Elton gave a number of concerts where he sang his many chart-topping hits like “I’m Still Standing,” “Little Jeannie,” and “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues.”
In the early 1990s, he worked with Tim Rice to compose the score for Disney’s The Lion King, for which they were nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”
After being performed by Elton John at Princess Diana’s burial in 1997, “Candle in the Wind 1997” quickly became the best-selling single of all time, eventually selling slightly over 33 million copies around the world.
Achievements Of John
John received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005. He was honored by the Kennedy Center in 2004 and Disney in 2006. He was named MusiCares Person of the Year in 2000 for his musical achievements and philanthropy.
In 2010, he received the PRS for Music Heritage Award, which was erected at the Namaste Lounge Pub in Northwood, London, where he played his first gig. In 2019, President Macron made John a Legion of Honour chevalier. Royal Mail issued John stamps in 2019 featuring him. After John’s White House performance in 2022, President Biden surprised him with the National Humanities Medal.
Personal Life Of Elton
During the years 1984–1988, he was married to Renata Blauel, a German recording engineer. He eventually came out of the closet and is now legally married to filmmaker David Furnish; they’ve been together since 1993.
Real Estate Of Elton
Elton John has called the sprawling estate Woodside in Old Windsor, Berkshire, England, his principal residence since 1974. A manor house with a long history, Woodside sits on 37 acres and was built in the 1750s. Due to inflation and currency fluctuations, Elton’s original 1974 purchase price of 400,000 pounds is equivalent to about $5,000,000 in modern dollars. Up until that time, he was still largely residing in the modest apartment shared by his mother and stepfather. In 1988, he auctioned off the whole furnishings of the mansion for $8 million. After that, he began renovating and redecorating the entire space.
And he has residences in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Nice, London, and Venice, too.
In October 2015, he spent $33 million to buy a mansion in Beverly Hills. A unique mansion on over 20 acres, built in 2001 for Guess co-founder Armand Marciano, is for sale. Before Elton, it was listed for sale at $63 million. The main house is 25,000 square feet and features a theatre, wine cellar, fitness center, and more.
He spent $7.2 million on a house in the neighborhood in 2012. Elton purchased the half-acre lot next door in September 2021 for $8.5 million.
His Atlanta home is a duplex penthouse that spans 12,000 square feet.
