Emiliano Martinez Makes Vulgar Gesture With World Cup Trophy

There is a possibility that Qatar is not overly pleased with Emiliano Martinez. Martinez celebrated his victory by putting the trophy, which is in the shape of a hand, to his crotch and pumping it after he was awarded the Golden Glove award during the tournament.
Following the gesture, a Fox announcer could be heard saying, “Oh no,” on the network’s coverage of the event. On BBC, a listener called out to Emi, telling her, “No, don’t do that. Don’t act in such a manner.
Martinez, who is 30 years old, was Argentina’s hero in their triumph against France in the 2022 World Cup. Martinez made a spectacular kick save in the final moments of extra time and a penalty saves on Kingsley Coman to help seal the victory for Argentina.
After that, he was overcome with emotion and was seen shedding tears of pleasure; nevertheless, by the time the ceremony rolled around, he had obviously recovered enough to be able to joke around.
#REPORT: Emiliano Martínez makes vulgar gesture with Golden Glove trophy after World Cup win.
Was he wrong for doing this? pic.twitter.com/PR05b2c4i1
It is not entirely obvious whether or not Martinez will face some kind of disciplinary action, although it would be odd to see anything emerge from the Argentine federation given that the country has just won its first World Cup in 36 years, and the goalkeeper is largely responsible for that victory.
The more likely scenario is that everyone involved will wish that this issue be simply put out of their minds.
Given the importance of the championship game, Qatar will almost probably be relying on that tactic for a wide variety of other narratives involving this World Cup.
