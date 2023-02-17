Eminence In Shadow Season 2 Leaks: Are The Leaks Official?

The Eminence in Shadow is one of those exceptional seasonal anime releases that has been enjoyed by many.
After the broadcast of Episode 19, which was given the title Dancing Puppet, a number of people who claim to have insider information have tweeted that the series has been given the go-ahead for a second season.
In the midst of the never-ending enthusiasm for the concluding episodes of The Eminence in Shadow, fans of the show are impatiently awaiting an official declaration regarding a sequel from both the production firm and the author of the program.
However, I have some wonderful news for you. The overwhelmingly good response that the pilot episode of The Eminence in Shadow received indicates that production on season 2 of the show is likely to be greenlit.
How Much Of The Light Novel Did Season 1 Cover?
As of November 2022, the light novel adaptation of The Eminence in Shadow has been released in a total of five volumes across the world. The first two volumes of Daisuke Aizawa’s light novel series were adapted for the show’s first season, which aired in Japan.
It is anticipated that the upcoming season will include adaptations of volumes 3 and 4, featuring the Lawless City Incident and Oriana’s Black Rose Civil War Wedding Incident. These will be featured in the show.
Related: Vox Machina Season 3: What Could Be The Story Of It?
The Eminence In Shadow Season 2 Leaks
However, despite the buzz that has been produced as a result of these leaks, neither the official website of the series nor its Twitter account has yet to confirm the news.
Although a lot of people are under the impression that the leaks are true, others remain skeptical, thinking that it’s simply another baseless rumor. In addition to this, the leakers have provided a crucial image, which is speculated to be a component of the formal announcement for Season 2.
Been so much going on in the anime community today in terms of announcements and discussion
Fake Re Zero / Mushoku Tensei leaks
Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Announcement
Lycoris Recoil New Anime Announcement
Nier Automata Anime Returning
LIKE BRO WHAT A DAY
— Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) February 11, 2023
In addition, the following season will feature the introduction of a number of new characters, including those based on the original light novel series, such as Juggernaut the Tyrant, Yukime the Spirit Fox, Crimson the Vampire, Duke Doem, Giant Bat, and a great number of other mysterious individuals.
Related: Criminal Minds Evolution Season 2: Will It Be Renewed?
What Do The Eminence In Shadow Season 2 Leaks Seem To Be Indicating?
All of a sudden, numerous Twitter accounts, well-known leakers, and news outlets are announcing that The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 has been officially greenlit. According to the leaks, there will be a total of twelve episodes in the second season.
What Exactly Happens In The Eminence In Shadow?
Source: Liveakhbar
Minoru Kagenou has been preoccupied with achieving his goal of growing stronger for quite some time now.
He has been putting in a lot of hard work in order to accomplish this, but he doesn’t care about being seen because he prefers to blend in with the crowd. During the day, he pretends to be a typical student, but during the night, he uses a crowbar to fight off rival biker gangs in the area.
He thought that the truck accident had put an end to his aspirations, but instead, he awoke in another world as Cid, a strong noble in a place where magic was real. He had no idea what had happened to him.
Cid transforms into Shadow and establishes Shadow Garden in order to combat the Cult of Diablos, which was at first conceived of as fictitious but eventually materializes as a consequence of the growth of Shadow Garden.