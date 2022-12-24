England 1966 World Cup Hero George Cohen Has Passed Away At The Age Of 83: George Cohen, the right-back for England’s World Cup victory in 1966, has passed away at the age of 83. His old team Fulham made the announcement on Friday. The reason for death was not disclosed.
According to a statement on Fulham’s official website, “Everyone involved with Fulham Football Club is deeply grieved to learn of the demise of one of our finest ever players – and gentleman – George Cohen MBE.”
We are all thinking of George’s devoted wife of more than 60 years, Daphne, his sons Anthony and Andrew, his grandchildren, his extended family, and his countless friends.
Cohen was one of three players from the storied England team that defeated West Germany 4-2 in the World Cup final at Wembley in 1966 who are still alive. He participated in every game of that competition.
Cohen has received numerous tributes from both groups and teammates.
Cohen and Queen Elizabeth II shake hands at Wembley prior to England’s opening World Cup group game in 1966.
We are deeply saddened to learn of George Cohen’s passing today, said Football Association chair, Debbie Hewitt, in a statement posted on the organization’s website.
“George was the vice-captain of our World Cup-winning side and earned 37 caps for England. In this difficult time, we would like to send George’s family and friends our sincere condolences.
Geoff Hurst, who recorded a hat trick during the championship victory in 1966, expressed his sadness over George Cohen’s passing on Twitter.
“Without exception, everyone always praised George for being such a charming man. My deepest sympathies are with George’s wife Daphne and family, as he will be sorely missed.
Why Argentina’s victory over France in the World Cup final was the best one ever Because Cohen passed away, Hurst and Bobby Charlton are the only remaining members of England’s champion team.
Between 1957 and 1969, Cohen played 459 times for the Cottagers over his whole professional career.
After sustaining a knee injury, he was forced to retire at the age of 29. In 2016, the club erected a statue of Cohen.
When England’s men’s squad plays Ukraine on March 26, it has been confirmed that it would pay “full respect” to Cohen.
