Enid Police Officers Shoot A Guy After Officials Claim He Rushed Them With A Knife

Enid police shot and injured a 27-year-old man after they said he brandished a knife when they were attempting to serve warrants on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Officers from the Enid Police Department arrived at the Chisholm Trail Motel, 2915 N. 4th, at around 2:20 a.m. to execute two felony arrest warrants for Dominique Terry Jackson.
According to a news release from the EPD, “while at the motel, Jackson rushed toward officers brandishing a knife and was shot multiple times.” Once ambulance and fire personnel came, officers started rescuing lives.
A media spokesperson stated just after noon that Jackson was listed in good condition at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City after being taken to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid.
Jackson’s room No. 5 sits next door to Denny Lyons’ residence, and according to Lyons—who claimed to be the motel’s property manager—Jackson was locked out of his residence when police arrived.
I suppose he unintentionally locked himself out. He was attempting to jimmy open his door with a knife. Police arrived from behind. The police instructed him to put down the knife at the time he managed to get his door open. And I could hear him from inside saying “no,” at which point, I assume, he lunged at the police, who then began firing.
Lyons claimed that it was a coincidence that Jackson had locked himself out and that he was likely trying to sneak back into his room to hide. Lyons claimed that later, he was rather shaken.
“I really do hope the guy is okay,” said the speaker.
According to the EPD release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was contacted by EPD and asked to look into the incident, which left no officers hurt.
According to the EPD announcement, Jackson was sought out of Grant County for failing to appear in counts of lewd molestation and forced sodomy.
