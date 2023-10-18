Mavericks: Witnessing the Epic Waves Near San Francisco

Just a 30-minute drive from the bustling streets of San Francisco lies a mesmerizing and formidable natural spectacle.
The waves at Mavericks, known to be one of the most dangerous and awe-inspiring surf spots in the world, are brought to life by the forces of nature.
Originating from a typhoon off the coast of Asia, these waves grace the frigid waters of Northern California, creating a thrilling experience for both surfers and spectators. In this guide, we’ll explore how you can get close to the action without putting yourself at risk.
1. When to Go
To experience the awe-inspiring waves at Mavericks, timing is crucial. Surf forecasting platforms such as Surfline and Stormsurf are your best friends. The ideal days to visit Mavericks are when the models predict a swell of 15 feet or higher. However, keep in mind that actual wave heights can often surpass forecasts, with rogue “sneaker waves” that stand out from the rest. While Surfline may predict waves between 10 and 15 feet, experts caution that it could get much larger than anticipated.
2. How to Get There
Mavericks is accessible from a parking lot at the end of West Point Avenue. If the lot is full, the surrounding neighborhood offers additional parking options. From the lot, embark on a half-mile walk along the Pillar Point West Shoreline Trail, which leads you to the jetty.
To your right, you’ll find Mavericks Beach, aptly named after a waterman’s dog named Maverick. The wave is visible from the beach, though it can sometimes be challenging to see from sea level due to jagged rocks. When watching from the sand, be aware of rising tides and the unpredictable nature of “sneaker waves.” Ensure the safety of your children and pets by keeping them close at all times.
3. Scaling the Cliffs
For a grandstand view of the Mavericks waves, make your way to the jetty and look for a trail leading up the cliff. On busy days, the cliffside may be packed with dozens of enthusiastic spectators. However, be cautious, as the cliff has been gradually eroding in recent years.
4. Alternative Viewing Locations
If you prefer a different vantage point, you can use binoculars to view Mavericks from Pillar Point Bluff or Fitzgerald Marine Reserve, which is just a 10-minute drive north of the parking lot. The Pillar Point Bluff also makes for a pleasant spot to enjoy a picnic. Access to the Pillar Point Bluff can be found at the trailhead on Airport Street.
5. Who to Look For
Mavericks is a magnet for surfing talent from across the globe, but many of the best surfers are local heroes. Keep an eye out for:
- Peter Mel: The Santa Cruz local who made waves with what some called the greatest big wave ever surfed at Mavericks in January 2021.
- Bianca Valenti: A San Francisco local known for her bright pink boards and her groundbreaking contributions to women’s big wave surfing.
- Luca Padua: A rising star from Half Moon Bay, known for his unique approach to tackling the waves.
6. Getting on the Water
While the thrill of the waves may tempt some to get on the water, locals strongly advise against taking your own watercraft out to the spot. If you’re eager to get closer to the action, consider trawling the harbor’s docks to find an experienced captain who may offer boat tours at a price.
However, be mindful of the potential risks associated with the powerful waves at Mavericks. As Grant Washburn, a veteran surfer, advises, anyone considering surfing the wave should gain experience first, perhaps at locations like Ocean Beach in San Francisco.
In the heart of Northern California, Mavericks offers a rare opportunity to witness the power of the ocean, showcasing both the immense beauty and the inherent dangers of nature. For those who respect the waves from a safe distance, Mavericks provides an unforgettable spectacle that truly lives up to its legendary reputation.
