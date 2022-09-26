Equalizer Season 3: Finally Wait Is Over Now! How To Watch Season 3 And Who Will New Added?

The show, which features Queen Latifah as the show’s main character Robyn, is a remake of the original 1980s TV series and two recent films. The sitcom chronicles the adventures of Robyn, a former CIA agent, and was co-created by Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan, and Queen Latifah.

She raises her daughter Delilah alongside her aunt Viola (Lorraine Toussaint), thus on the surface, she seems like any other single mom (Layla DeLeon Hayes). Robyn, in actuality, leads a secret life where she helps folks with nowhere else to turn by acting as an advocate on their behalf.

To those of you who can’t wait to find out how Robyn’s narrative progresses, here is what we know about The Equalizer season 3 so far:

The Equalizer Season 3 Cast: Who Will Be In?

These actors are currently set to appear in season 3 of The Equalizer:

As Robyn McCall, Queen Latifah

Playing Dante, Tory Kittles is Tory Kittles.

Harry Keshegian, played by Adam Goldberg

Melody “Mel” (Liza Lapira) Bayani

Performer: Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah McCall

Viola “Aunt Vi,” played by Lorraine Toussaint. To play Colton Fisk, Marsette Donal Logue

The role of Trish, played by Gloria Reuben

Christopher Noth, who was accused of sexual assault in December 2021, will not be returning to the show.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who played master thief Jessie Cook in season 2, will return for season 3 of The Equalizer, which may be of interest to viewers.

How can I watch and stream The Equalizer Season 3 ?

Later this fall, CBS will begin airing new episodes of The Equalizer every Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, marking the return of the hit series for a third season. If you don’t want to see it on TV, though, you can always check out the CBS website. Obviously, you’ll need the credentials of your cable service provider in order to get started.

Avoiding the question: “Don’t have CBS?” Sure thing. The channel is available on subscription streaming platforms such as YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and fuboTV. In addition, before committing to a subscription, you may test out any of these services for free for a whole week.

The CBS shows are also available for streaming on the Paramount+ website and the Paramount+ app for mobile devices and laptops. If you haven’t already, sign up for Paramount+ for a free seven-day trial and see if you like it before committing to paying the $4.99/month price tag.

If you don’t have Paramount+ but still want to see The Equalizer, you may do so on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, or Vudu.

New episodes of The Equalizer season 3 will begin airing on CBS on Sunday, October 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Equalizer’s formal comeback for season 3 and the renewal of the show for a fourth season was announced in May. The show was renewed for a second season because it “is Sunday’s #1 scripted series, averaging 9.46 million viewers,” as reported by Deadline.

CBS Entertainment senior executive vice president of programming Thom Sherman is “thrilled” to have The Equalizer renewed for a second season because “it continues to carry a devastating punch on Sunday nights.”

According to him, “The Equalizer’s success is due to the sum of its parts, which include an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah and an exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics, and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences.”

The deadline provided some insight into the plot of season 3 and what viewers may expect from the debut episode. The publication claims that in the upcoming season, Delilah and Vi will witness the fallout from Robyn’s kidnapping. Once she manages to break free from her captors, she’ll need to figure out how to better compartmentalise her job and personal life.

The Equalizer Season 3 Trailer

In a word, yes. The third season trailer for the procedural drama premiered in late August. Robyn is seen in the 20-second film getting back to her roots musically while also making an effort to save the people she cares about.

She replies, “The more you know, the more secrets you’ll have to keep,” and the screen switches to Delilah and Vi standing in the middle of the street, looking terrified.

