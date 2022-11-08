Erica Mena Net Worth: Why She Divorced Safaree Samuels?

Erica Mena is an American model, singer, actor, and reality TV star. Mena is best known for her roles on the VH1 reality shows “Love & Hip Hop: New York” (2011–2015) and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” (2019–2020). (2018; 2020-present).

Erica has acted in the movies “Almost Amazing” (2017), “I Got the Hook Up 2” (2019), “Swag Inc.” (2019), and “The Millennial” (2020), as well as on the TV shows “CSI: Cyber” (2015) and “Master of None” (2017), and in music videos for artists like Fat Joe, Chris Brown, and Akon.

In 2013, Mena released the single “Where Do I Go” and the books “Underneath it All” and “Chronicles of a Confirmed Bachelorette.”

Early Life

Erica Jasmin Mena was born in The Bronx, New York City, on November 8, 1987. Mena’s mother, Sonia, is from Puerto Rico, and her father, Brian, is from the Dominican Republic. Sonia had Erica while she was in jail because Brian, who was a drug dealer, forced her to sell drugs.

Mena says she was sexually abused as a young child, but that it stopped after her mother got out of jail.

In an interview with “Rolling Out” in 2014, Erica talked about her childhood. She said, “My sister Lisa, who was 18 at the time, held me down until I was 3 years old. She couldn’t handle it, so my mom said, “I don’t want her to suffer, so I’ll have the state take her.” My family and I had our share of problems.

Mena went to Newburgh Free Academy in New York. When she was 14, she won the MTV Jennifer Lopez Look-Alike competition.

Career

Erica has been in photo spreads for many men’s magazines, like “King,” “XXL,” and “Maxim.” She has also been in commercials for Tommy Hilfiger, L’Oreal, and Roca Wear.

She appeared in more than one episode of the E! She worked at Dash, a store that Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian ran, and she was on the reality show “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami” while she was there.

Mena made her first appearance on “Love and Hip Hop: New York” in the second season of 2011. She moved up to the main cast the following year. After being in more than 60 episodes of “Love and Hip Hop: New York,” she joined the cast of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” in 2018.

On the first episode of “Love and Hip Hop: New York,” Erica got into a fight with Kimbella, with whom she used to compete for modeling jobs. During the fight, champagne glasses were thrown at each other, hurting both women.

Because of this, glasses and metal flatware were banned from the set. As a result of what happened, the show’s security was tightened, and the cast members were given their own bodyguards.

Mena has also been on “Love & Hip Hop: Check Yourself” (2013–2015) and “Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked” (2021). Mena also took part in the 2017 season of “Scared Famous” on VH1 which was about horror. It was there that she met her future husband, rapper Safaree Samuels.

Personal Life

The third season of “Love and Hip Hop: New York” was mostly about Erica and her manager, Rich Dollaz. Mena, who is bisexual, began dating singer Cyn Santana in the fourth season. Erica and Cyn got a divorce in Season 5, and in 2014, Mena got engaged to the rapper Bow Wow.

Erica and Safaree Samuels broke up in late 2015, but they got back together on Christmas Eve of the next year. The wedding took place on October 7, 2019. Their daughter Safire was born on February 3, 2020, and their son Legend was born on June 28, 2021.

Divorce With Samuels

Mena and Samuels got a divorce a month before Legend was born. King was born on March 1, 2007, and he is Erica’s and rapper and video director Raul Conde’s second child together.

The marriage between Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena is over now that they have agreed on the terms of their divorce. TMZ has found out.

According to court records that TMZ got their hands on, the divorce was finalized on September 12 after the couple came to an agreement through arbitration. Among these terms are… Each month, Safaree will pay $4,305 in child support. Also, read about the divorce of Gisele Bundchen.

Let us refresh your memories… Since Erica filed for divorce in May 2021, the couple has been living apart, and they share custody of their two young children. The couple sold their huge Georgia mansion for $1.3 million in June. According to the divorce papers, Erica will go back to using her maiden name now that the marriage is over.

The “Love & Hip Hop” stars had been married for less than two years when Erica allegedly threw out Safaree’s things and accused him of cheating on her while she was pregnant with their second child. This effectively ended their marriage.

Erica Mena Net Worth

Erica Mena Net Worth is thought to be around $1 million currently. Erica and Safaree bought a house in Fayetteville, Georgia, for $848,000. They did this in July 2020. In June 2022, they put the house on the market, and a week later, it sold for the same price they asked for ($1.3 million).

