Erin Andrews Net Worth: Why Michael David Barrett Stalked Her? Is He Still In A Prison?

Erin Andrews Early Life

Born on May 4, 1978, in Lewiston, Maine, Erin Jill Andrews is a native Mainer. Her TV journalist father, Steven Andrews, is a six-time Emmy winner and a family legend. Her mom is an educator.

Erin and her family relocated to San Antonio, Texas, when she was five years old, so that her father could take a job as an investigative reporter for an NBC affiliate there.

Andrews has said that as a child, she identified firmly as a tomboy and dedicated herself solely to sports. She and her father had been NBA fans from an early age, and she admired the broadcasters of the time, particularly Hannah Storm, Melissa Stark, and Suzy Kolber.

Soon after, Erin Andrews uprooted to Valrico, Florida, where she finished her secondary education. During her time at high school, she was an active member of the dance club, student council, and National Honor Society.

She also went to a separate dance school in addition to her regular studies. She also maintained her lifelong fixation on sports to the point where the majority of her friends were male because they were the only ones interested in discussing it.

In 1996, Erin Andrews finished high school and enrolled at the University of Florida. As of the year 2000, she possessed a Bachelor of Arts in Telecommunication, a field of study to which she had dedicated four years. She continued her involvement with the dance team and sorority during her time at university.

Erin Andrews Career

Andrews began her professional career in 2000 at Fox News Florida. She’s been with ESPN since 2004. Erin became well-known after covering a wide variety of sporting events, and she was soon invited to appear on a number of talk shows.

Also, she competed on the tenth season of “Dancing with the Stars,” where she finished in third place. After leaving ESPN in 2012, she took up her previous role as a sports reporter for FOX Sports. She began her role as co-host of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2014 and will continue in that capacity through 2020.

Erin Andrews Personal Life

Dating hockey player Jarret Stoll began for Erin Andrews in 2012. They started dating in 2016, and by 2017 they were engaged and planning a wedding. A golden retriever is their responsibility as they share a home in Los Angeles in the year 2020.

Problems With Health

Andrews revealed in 2017 that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer the previous year. She had to have two operations, but ultimately she was completely fine.

Apparently, this health scare prompted her and Jarret Stoll to think about starting a family much sooner than they had planned, and they looked into in vitro fertilization.

As a result of her cancer experience, Andrews joined forces with diagnostics firm Hologic to spread the word about their We Can Change campaign. The campaign highlights the importance of annual exams for women and maintaining a high level of cancer awareness.

Arrest Made in Connection With Stalking Incident

In 2008, Michael David Barrett stalked Erin Andrews by learning which hotels she was staying at and then booking rooms next to hers.

The suspect then used peepholes to film Andrews in her room at the Nashville Marriott and the Radisson Airport Hotel in Milwaukee. One of these videos featuring a naked Erin Andrews was uploaded to the internet by Barrett in 2009.

The video’s widespread popularity led to serious difficulties for Erin. Later, she revealed that the incident had triggered a depressive episode and that she was constantly harassed by those who had seen the video. Andrews claims that the video was shared on social media and that she received death threats.

Michael David Barrett was arrested by the FBI in 2009 on charges of stalking across state lines. He admitted guilt, and the court sentenced him to two and a half years in prison, three years of probation, and about $12,000 in fines and restitution.

Barrett was arrested by the FBI, and when they searched his computer, they discovered yet another nude video of Andrews. Thank goodness that document was never shared online.

There was still more work for Andrews to do. She filed a lawsuit against Barrett, Marriott International, Radisson Hotels, and five other companies for their roles in the privacy invasion.

She claimed that the hotels were careless in not protecting her privacy by protecting her room number and dates of stay from Barrett.

It took several more years of litigation, but in 2015 Andrews was awarded $55 million in damages. Erin Andrews has been fighting to have the naked video taken down since at least 2019.

Erin Andrews Net Worth

Net Worth: $30 Million Salary: $2 Million Date of Birth: May 4, 1978 (44 years old) Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Actor, Sports commentator, Journalist Nationality: United States of America

Erin Andrews net worth is $30 million. Andrews is also well-known for her roles as host of “Dancing with the Stars” and contributor to “Good Morning America.” Erin has worked for major networks like ESPN and Fox Sports, contributing to coverage of the Super Bowl and the World Series.

