Escambia Man Accused With Attempted Homicide for Shooting Lady in Car

A 44-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he reportedly shot a woman while she was sitting in her car.

According to a post on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Kobie Jenkins Sr. was arrested for attempted murder after he reportedly shot a woman on the 7200 block of Lillian Highway.

The post says that shortly after 7 a.m., deputies found “a female victim located inside of a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.” She was then taken to a hospital nearby.

The tweet below verifies the news:

After a fatal drive-by shooting in Warrington on Saturday, ECSO officers are looking for suspects.

A picture of the crime scene seems to show a bullet hole in the window of the woman’s car. The ECSO says that Jenkins also has two open warrants that will be served while he is in jail.

No more information was given out, and the ECSO post doesn’t say if the people who were shot knew each other before the incident.

