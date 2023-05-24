Escaped Inmates from Ohio Prison: $20K Reward in Search Operation

Allen Oakwood Correctional Institute’s two fugitives are still at large. The offenders were last seen on security camera at the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution on Monday at 8:41 a.m., according to warden Angela Stuff. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, it was determined that the guys were gone, and a massive search effort was launched.
Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47, are the men in question. Lee was found guilty of burglary in Allen County, while Gillespie was found guilty of m*rder in Paulding County. Since it has been more than 24 hours since the inmates were seen, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is unsure as to whether they are still in the state or have fled to another.
It’s impossible to determine if there’s any immediate danger to the town, as explained by Sheriff Matt Treglia and the state troopers who added that they’ve been investigating tips from outside the state. “I think that all the residents of Allen County should stay vigilant and be very cautious and aware of everything that is going on,” Treglia says.
The following tweet serves as a confirmation of the news:
Dozens of law enforcement canvassing Allen County for much of the day, searching for two inmates who escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Center, one a double murderer. Our Jeff Fitzgerald has the latest.https://t.co/lJtWLeUTjR
— HometownStations (@LimaYNN) May 23, 2023
Tomorrow morning, I will have a meeting with my employees to talk about the schools. We will be having a discussion about this around 5 o’clock in the morning. Depending on the information we receive tonight and the leads we uncover. We will let the public know that they are no longer in Allen County or nearby as soon as we have confirmation that they have left the area.
We’ll get the word to the principals so they can determine if they want to hold classes tomorrow. We have people working on this project 24/7. Officers advise the public not to approach the individuals because they may be armed and dangerous. Get in touch with the police if you know anything about the suspects or if you notice anything suspicious.
