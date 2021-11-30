California Examiner

Events

Virgil Abloh, artistic director for Louis Vuitton and Off-White founder, dies of cancer at 41 – californiaexaminer.net

ByCupid

Nov 29, 2021

Virgil Abloh, the acclaimed menswear designer for Louis Vuitton and founder and CEO of Off-White, died Sunday of cancer, according to a post from his verified Instagram account. He was 41.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues,” the post read.

“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

Abloh was a true multi-hyphenate — first, and foremost a fashion designer, who before making history as Louis Vuitton’s first Black artistic director, founded the cult streetwear label Off-White.

At Louis Vuitton, he brought in a younger demographic, with menswear collections that blurred the lines between high fashion and streetwear, as well as pushed artistic boundaries and challenged gender norms. A sparkly “embroidered bib” he designed, for example, became an instant talking point when it was worn by Timothée Chalamet to the Golden Globes in 2019. Other versions were donned by Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman.

By Cupid

Related Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Events

Virgil Abloh, artistic director for Louis Vuitton and Off-White founder, dies of cancer at 41 – californiaexaminer.net

Nov 29, 2021 Cupid
Daily news

Red Cross warns of ‘serious problems’ with remote Bangladesh island housing Rohingya refugees

Nov 25, 2021 Matthew Weinstein
Tech

NASA launches spacecraft to test asteroid defense concept

Nov 24, 2021 Matthew Weinstein
Sports

‘I am absolutely hot about it’: Cowboys legend Michael Irvin rips Amari Cooper for being unvaccinated against COVID-19

Nov 24, 2021 David Grimes